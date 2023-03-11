Lycopene and selenium have a protective effect against prostate cancer and are present in many foods of the Mediterranean diet. A team of researchers from the University of South Australia compared the concentrations of these micronutrients in the blood of prostate cancer patients with those of a control group, discovering that the former had low levels of lycopene and selenium and high levels of iron.
10 MAR – Men who consume fruit and vegetables regularly are less likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. This is the conclusion reached by a team from the University of South Australia, which recommends following a Mediterranean diet or an Asian diet, both characterized by the intake of fresh fruit and vegetables. The study was published by Cancers.
The researchers compared the concentrations of micronutrients in the plasma of prostate cancer patients with those of a control group, finding low levels of lutein, lycopene, alpha-carotene and selenium and high levels of iron, sulfur compounds and calcium in patients with prostate cancer. tumor compared to healthy controls.
In particular, men with plasma lycopene concentrations below 0.25 µg/mL and/or below 120 µg/mL of selenium had an increased risk of prostate cancer and are probably more sensitive to the harmful effects of radiation. Among the foods rich in lycopene we find tomatoes, melons, papayas, grapes, peaches and watermelons, while among the foods rich in selenium there are meat, fish, eggs and peanuts. Finally, according to the authors, consuming foods rich in these compounds is preferable to taking supplements.
Source: Cancers 2022
March 10, 2023
