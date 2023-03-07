At 25 percent, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, about 60,000 fall ill every year new. 12,000 to 14,000 sufferers die of it. Research into the causes and treatment options for prostate cancer is correspondingly important.
As with other types of cancer, regular check-ups are the most important measure to prevent the disease. Since the risk of illness increases with age, screening is particularly recommended for men over the age of 45. In addition to conventional check-ups, however, different lifestyle factors can also reduce the personal risk of illness.
Study examines the importance of a plant-based diet
Nutrition is of particular importance. Latest findings of a Study from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health in New York confirm this. They show that a plant-based diet is also beneficial in the event of illness.
Analysis of the dietary habits of more than 2,000 subjects over 19 years
As part of their research, the scientists conducted an observational study involving more than 2,000 subjects between the ages of 43 and 102 who were suffering from prostate cancer. They were asked to record their eating habits at regular intervals over a period of 19 years. They indicated how much and how often they consumed 140 different foods and drinks from different areas.
When analyzing the data later, the researchers considered various external factors such as:
- the age at diagnosis,
- the diagnosis year,
- the total energy intake,
- Habits such as regular alcohol and tobacco use as well as
- the individual Gleason score and the level of the so-called prostate-specific antigen (PSA).**
*The Gleason Score is an internationally used score that indicates the risk and prognosis of a malignant prostate tumor and the extent to which the tumor cells examined differ from healthy cells in the prostate. The following applies: the higher the Gleason score, the more malignant the tumor.
*At the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) It is a protein that is primarily formed in the male prostate. It is responsible for sperm motility. In diseases of the prostate, PSA can be increased in the blood, which is why the antigen is used as a so-called “tumor marker”.
Plant-based nutrition increases the chances of recovery by more than 50 percent
The results of the nutritional analysis are clear: the people who had the highest proportion of plants in their diet had a 52 percent lower risk of the disease progressing further (risk of progression). Also, the risk of the disease coming back after successful treatment (risk of recurrence) was 53 percent lower than those with the lowest percentage of plant-based foods.
Against the background of their results, the researchers are now appealing to those affected and those at risk: The positive effects of a plant-based diet on the healing and prevention of prostate cancer have now been proven by numerous studies and underline the urgency of a change in diet.
Definition of a plant-based diet
There is currently no uniform definition for plant-based nutrition, but the Federal Center for Nutrition (BLE) defines it as a form of nutrition in which “predominantly plant-based foods such as whole grain products, legumes, nuts and seeds as well as fruit and vegetables” end up on the table from small amounts of animal products. The principles of a plant-based diet can be summarized as follows:
- Consume mostly plant-based and unprocessed foods
- Meat, dairy products, fish and other animal foods are to be considered as supplements to a small extent,
- Finished products, sugar and unhealthy fats should be avoided as much as possible.
Instead you rely on:
- regional and seasonal fruits and vegetables
- Legumes such as beans, lentils, chickpeas
- Nuts and seeds eg almonds, cashews, walnuts, pine nuts, sunflower seeds
- High-quality, native, cold-pressed oils such as olive or avocado oil,
- Whole grain products such as whole grain bread, whole grain pasta or brown rice as well
- Pseudo grains such as amaranth, quinoa or buckwheat.
A plant-based diet not only reduces the risk of prostate cancer, but also the risk of other types of cancer and diseases such as type 2 diabetes. In addition, it causes fewer greenhouse gas emissions than a meat-heavy diet and thus also has a positive effect on your own climate balance.
Risk factors for prostate cancer
The causes of prostate cancer are not yet fully understood. So far, science has assumed that various factors interact. In addition to diet, this includes the following influences:
- old age
- familial predisposition
- Hormones: Testosterone is necessary for the functioning of the prostate. But it also promotes the growth of prostate cancer cells.
- smoking and alcohol
- overweight