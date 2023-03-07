At 25 percent, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men, about 60,000 fall ill every year new. 12,000 to 14,000 sufferers die of it. Research into the causes and treatment options for prostate cancer is correspondingly important.

As with other types of cancer, regular check-ups are the most important measure to prevent the disease. Since the risk of illness increases with age, screening is particularly recommended for men over the age of 45. In addition to conventional check-ups, however, different lifestyle factors can also reduce the personal risk of illness.

Study examines the importance of a plant-based diet

Nutrition is of particular importance. Latest findings of a Study from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health in New York confirm this. They show that a plant-based diet is also beneficial in the event of illness.

Analysis of the dietary habits of more than 2,000 subjects over 19 years

As part of their research, the scientists conducted an observational study involving more than 2,000 subjects between the ages of 43 and 102 who were suffering from prostate cancer. They were asked to record their eating habits at regular intervals over a period of 19 years. They indicated how much and how often they consumed 140 different foods and drinks from different areas.

When analyzing the data later, the researchers considered various external factors such as:

the age at diagnosis,

the diagnosis year,

the total energy intake,

Habits such as regular alcohol and tobacco use as well as

the individual Gleason score and the level of the so-called prostate-specific antigen (PSA).**

*The Gleason Score is an internationally used score that indicates the risk and prognosis of a malignant prostate tumor and the extent to which the tumor cells examined differ from healthy cells in the prostate. The following applies: the higher the Gleason score, the more malignant the tumor.

*At the Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA) It is a protein that is primarily formed in the male prostate. It is responsible for sperm motility. In diseases of the prostate, PSA can be increased in the blood, which is why the antigen is used as a so-called “tumor marker”.

Plant-based nutrition increases the chances of recovery by more than 50 percent

The results of the nutritional analysis are clear: the people who had the highest proportion of plants in their diet had a 52 percent lower risk of the disease progressing further (risk of progression). Also, the risk of the disease coming back after successful treatment (risk of recurrence) was 53 percent lower than those with the lowest percentage of plant-based foods.