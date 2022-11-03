Invite men to book a urological examination for the prevention of prostate cancer, overcoming taboos, prejudices and reluctance to be examined. This is the goal of the campaign “Put a mustache in November“, With reference to the now popular symbol – the mustache – of the prevention of prostate cancer, the most frequent cancer in the male population, with about 36,000 new cases every year, equal to almost 20 percent of all male cancers .

Scientific research has done enormous advances in the treatment and cure of this tumorbut the first step must be taken first and foremost by men with the prevention, because one more test can save lives by promoting early diagnosis, prompt treatment and a more favorable prognosis. Hence the awareness campaign promoted by Janssen Oncology, also this year a November, month dedicated to the prevention and treatment of male healthwith the patronage of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology (Aiom), the Italian Society of Urology (Siu), the Italian Association of Oncological Radiotherapy (Airo), the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg), Europa Uomo Italia Onlus and the Pro Onlus Foundation .

“In Italy, prostate cancer is currently the most frequent malignancy among males and represents more than 20% of all cancers diagnosed from the age of 50 – he explains Marcello Scarcia, 1st level medical director, post of high specialization ‘Prostate Cancer’, ecclesiastical body regional hospital F. Miulli – There are about 564,000 Italians with a previous diagnosis of prostate cancer, equal to 33% of cases of cancers in men and in 2020 there were an estimated 36,000 new cases, accounting for 19% of all male cancers. We are therefore talking about a very widespread pathology burdened by high social costs. Despite the spread, however, cultural and social barriers persist which have indirectly hindered male prevention for some timefirst of all a poor evaluation of one’s own health in the priority scale, together with a reticence in confronting each other on intimate issues “.

Campaign target – reports a note – the man over 50, but not only: the woman, by her side, generally more accustomed to prevention, plays the role of caregiver by encouraging the partner, brother or father to carry out a simple routine examination. It is therefore necessary to inform and sensitize the general public, in a field in which prevention in the oncology field has not reached a high level of awareness as in the female field.

“We renew our commitment alongside Janssen in this awareness and information activity for the early diagnosis of prostate cancer – underlines Maria Laura De Cristofaro, president of Europa Uomo Italia Onlus -. Our mission is, in fact, first of all to correctly inform and raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis of this male cancer. Men must in fact know its importance: urological examination and PSA test from 50 years of age are essential for the success of the treatments. With equal resolve, we therefore support the efforts of scientific research towards better and, if possible, decisive treatments. The campaign ‘Put a mustache in November’ is certainly the right tool not only to encourage men to prevent, but also to send the right message to the institutions regarding these needs ”.

To further emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, the comment by Elena Verzoni, director of the postgraduate school in genitourinary medical oncology, Irccs Foundation, National Cancer Institute of Milan: “The symptoms of this neoplasm – he explains – generally appear with the progression of the disease, such as difficulty in urination, the need to urinate frequently, the sensation of non-emptying of the bladder and the presence of blood in the urine, which, however, can be confused with symptoms of other benign diseases typical of advancing age such as benign prostatic hypertrophy “. For Verzoni,” the difficulty of an early diagnosis, given the asymptomatic nature of the initial phase of the disease, highlights the importance of not ignoring the first bells alarm by immediately contacting the doctor to carry out a urological check-up which should in any case assume a periodic character even in asymptomatic men. Today, scientific research and innovation have made it possible to improve oncological therapies in prostate cancer and to offer increasingly personalized treatments to better meet the needs of patients, improving their expectations and quality of life”.

The campaign, which will last all of November, revolves around the diffusion of an emotional video spot, but with an ironic key, disseminated through social channels in collaboration and synergy with Janssen’s institutional platforms and the sites of the partner associations: a little girl scolds her brother , urging him not to be a child and to finally undergo screening. A childish attitude to be abandoned is to postpone the visit with the specialist and underestimate the seriousness of this disease. At the center of the campaign, the site Oncovoice.it – ​​again the note – which constitutes a real point of reference for patients and which allows insights into the pathology, with numerous information and advice.

“The awareness campaigns, such as ‘Put a mustache in November’ that we have decided to sponsor, are important tools to spread the culture of prevention for male cancers – highlights Vincenzo Mirone, president of the Pro Onlus Foundation -. Pro Foundation was born with the specific purpose of promote prevention and scientific and clinical research in the field of oncological diseases, especially prostate cancer. This is why it proposes itself as a ‘travel companion’ in human growth and health by focusing on research and culture. In fact, prevention does not only mean undergoing medical examinations and following screening programs, but it means changing and improving one’s lifestyle ”.

“For over 30 years Janssen Oncology has been engaged in scientific research for the development of innovative drugs to support patients, caregivers and doctors in the treatment of hematological and solid tumors, such as prostate cancer – concludes Daniela Curzio, Therapeutic Area Oncology Medical Manager Janssen Italia – Once again, in November, we want to launch, alongside these important scientific societies and patient associations active in the promotion of male health, a campaign in favor of information and prevention of prostate cancer, to raise awareness of the risks of this disease “.