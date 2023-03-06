A malignant tumor in the prostate – also known as the prostate gland – is the most common form of cancer in men in Germany. What causes prostate cancer is largely unclear. One of the main risk factors is old age, men under the age of 50 are hardly affected. Cases of prostate cancer in close relatives can increase the risk of developing the disease yourself.

First a conversation with the doctor, then a palpation and often a PSA test – these are currently common methods for early detection of the tumor disease. Above all, the advantages and disadvantages of the PSA test are discussed in scientific circles. With the blood test, the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in the blood is determined as an indicator of a tumor. However, the validity of the palpation test is also disputed.

Why the special on prostate cancer early detection is worthwhile for you The most important facts about early detection You will learn about the different examination methods: their advantages and disadvantages, for whom and from what age they are recommended and what costs are covered by health insurance companies. You will learn about the status of research into the diagnosis and treatment options for prostate tumors. background The article will help you decide whether an early detection examination is an option for you. We also explain the risks of cancer treatment – such as possible consequences of radiation or surgery. Magazine article as PDF After activation, you will receive the magazine article from test 02/23 for download. See also Maker Faire, on 7 October the conference that opens the three days dedicated to technology

Prostata­krebs-Früh­erkennung

Do not rush

Good chances of recovery through early diagnosis Aggressive prostate cancer tumors are rare. A prostate tumor often grows so slowly that it causes no symptoms throughout life. Older people in particular then die not of the tumor but of other diseases. If cases of prostate cancer are known in close relatives, men are often advised to have them diagnosed early. Your risk of becoming ill yourself is already higher in middle age. If detected early, prostate cancer can be cured in 80 to 90 percent of cases, according to figures from the Center for Cancer Registry Data. A regular check therefore makes sense.