Prostate cancer, tap water is a risk and could explain the consistent increase in diagnoses. (join the community of Invalidity and Rights and discover the latest news on civil disability. Join the Telegram groupat the thematic chat it’s at WhatsApp to receive all the news directly on your mobile phone. Enter the Facebook group to talk to thousands of people who have the same interests as you).

INDEX

Join the community e in the chat of Disability and Rights and receive with WhatsApp, Telegram e Facebook all the insights on disability, rights and Law 104.

A possible connection between tap water and prostate cancer has been found byInstituto de Salud Global of Barcelona. The results of this research have been published in Environmental Health Perspectives.

Let’s say it right away: the reason would not be to be found in the water itself, but in thehigh nitrate content. The risk of developing a aggressive prostate cancer due to these substances, it grows mainly among men younger.

In the research it has also been verified that a very effective prevention role against this pathology can be offered from the diet. The study team has in fact ascertained that eating a lot fiber, greens and vitamin C could reduce the negative effect caused by nitrate in drinking water.

But not only. It was also found that the EU directives (in the rest of the world it is even worse) have not adequately considered the harmful effects on health of these substances. In fact, a much higher presence of nitrates than should be allowed is tolerated.

On this topic you might be interested to know what they are rights and benefits for people suffering from prostate cancer; there is a post that explains which are the best hospitals to treat cancer (ranking); and finally we checked how does the disability allowance work with cancer.

Prostate cancer and drinking water: nitrates and THMs

The purpose of the research was precisely to evaluate the existence of a relationship between the intake of nitrati trialometani (THM) content in drinking water and prostate cancer.

I nitrates eh THM they are two gods most common contaminants in drinking water. Where do these nitrates come from? Come on fertilizers used in intensive agriculture and by farm excrement.

It is – the scholars explain – a compound that is part of nature. But human activities ne have altered the natural cycle.

THMs on the other hand, are gods by-products of water disinfection: these chemical compounds are formed after disinfecting with the chlorine water for consumption.

While nitrates can only be taken for ingestion (and therefore drinking), THMs can be iinhaled or absorbed through the skineven while doing the shower yes they wash the dishes.

To date THMs have been associated with an increased risk for bladder cancera, but the association with other types of oncological pathologies had been very limited (breast cancer).

Join the community e in the chat of Invalidity and Rights and add to the Telegram group of news on disability and Law 104 it’s at that of WhatsApp for all the news. In our Facebook group compare yourself with thousands of people who have the same interests as you.

Prostate cancer and drinking water: the study

To verify the possible association between prostate cancer and prolonged exposure to nitrates and THMs contained in drinking water, the research group studied 697 cases of prostate cancer and conducted studies on 927 men between 35 and 85 years old and who had not developed the disease.

They checked:

where had these people lived;

the amount of water drunk during their life (with the daily average);

finally, the average of nitrates and THMs to which they were exposed from the age of 18 was estimated (the estimates were made on the basis of the data available from checks on drinking water carried out by Municipalities and licensed companies).

Prostate cancer and drinking water: the risk

Well, the more nitrate ingested, the greater the association with prostate cancer. The results proved that taking 14 mg per day of that substance contained in drinking water caused:

a 1.6-fold increase in the chance of having low- and intermediate-grade prostate cancer;

a 3-fold increase in the likelihood of developing aggressive prostate cancer.

Obviously the comparison was made with those participants who had recruited meno at 6 mg of nitrates per day over a lifetime.

This is not an irrelevant discovery. One fact is enough to understand each other: according to European directives it would be instead tolerable to ingest 50 mg of nitrate for each liter of water.

Prostate cancer and drinking water: causal relationship

However, it must be added that only an initial piece of evidence emerged from the research, before being able to speak of a causal relationship between the nitrates present in drinking water and prostate cancer, it will be necessary other searches.

But the study already has an immediate usefulness, ie the levels of nitrates in water should be reviewed to ensure that they do not pose health risks (50 mg is actually too high a threshold).

They are indispensable other studies also for THCwhich could enter our body even without ingesting the liquid.

Prostate cancer, tap water is a risk

Prostate cancer and drinking water: nutrition

As mentioned, the research has also identified the important role that diet can play in reducing the risk of prostate cancer.

In fact, the association between nitrates and oncological pathology was observed only in men who eat less fiber, fruits, vegetables and vitamin C.

Antioxidants, vitamins and polyphenols from fruits and vegetables could act as inhibitors of the formation of nitrosammine in the stomach, which are compounded with a carcinogenic potential.

The vitamin C showed a remarkable anticancer activity. While the fiber is good for intestinal bacteria and exerts a protective effect against toxins derived from food (including nitrosamines).

People who eat less fiber and more nitrates have multiplied by 2.3 the chance of suffering from prostate cancer.

Conversely, in people who ate the highest amount of fiber, higher nitrate intake was not associated with a higher likelihood of developing prostate cancer.

Here are the articles preferred by users on civil disability: