A US scientific study on prostate cancer has shown how to control the disease and prevent it from coming back.

Good news from overseas for patients who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer and for those who have recovered from it. A study on 2,000 people presented at theAmerican Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (Asco Gu), which began on Thursday February 16 in San Francisco, brought to light interesting data for all those who are facing or have faced the disease.

Present at the international meeting on genitourinary neoplasms also there Italian Society of Uro-oncology (Sure). its president, Sergio bracardaunderlined the importance of stopping the risk of the disease progressing and therefore also the usefulness of the study carried out by American colleagues.

The weapon the patient has is in a diet thanks to which the risk of progression is lowered by 52% and the chance of a relapse drops by 53%. Very comforting data, given the dramatic diffusion of the problem: “In total, more than 564 thousand men in Italy live after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing”says Bracarda.

Prostate cancer, good news from the USA: this way the disease is less scary

The research in question has led to the conclusion that “A patient on a plant-rich diet presents a 52% lower risk of cancer progression and a 53% lower risk of cancer recurrence“.

The president of Siuro, however, specifies that further insights are needed to be able to state with certainty which diet is most suitable for patients: this, in fact, “it must contemplate a balance between the various macronutrients. For example, those who are undergoing hormonal therapy risk experiencing a strong loss of muscle mass. He therefore needs a protein diet and not just one rich in vegetables”.

In recent years, the treatments available have meant that in Italy the life expectancy for those suffering from one of the four main urological malignancies (prostate, kidney, bladder, testicle and kidney) has also lengthened by 5 years. “Hence the need to address other aspects such as nutrition, or the preservation of a patient’s sexual and reproductive capacities,” explains Bracarda.



To reiterate the importance of a diet low in saturated fats and constant control of body weight which can certainly favor the onset of various types of cancer including prostate and kidney cancer.

