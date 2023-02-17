That a truly healthy lifestyle makes a difference to prostate health is nothing new. A lot of research has shown this: correct diet, at least two liters of water a day but little alcohol, regular physical activity it’s big be careful to avoid anything that can irritate the gland they are good rules useful to keep away the most common pathologies. A new American research, however, highlights and quantifies the crucial role of what you put on the table too for those who are already ill cancer: a patient who follows a diet rich in vegetables has a 52% lower risk of progression of the tumor and a 53% lower risk of recurrence.

New American survey This is what emerges from a US study just presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, the main international congress on genitourinary neoplasms underway in San Francisco and in which the Italian Society of Uro-Oncology (SIUrO) also participates. «The US investigation, which has enrolled over 2,000 patients, is opening new possible perspectives on the dietary recommendations of patients – underlines Sergio Bracarda, national president of SIUrO -. 10% of the participants saw the disease evolve in an average observation period of 7 and a half years and those who said they consumed more fruit and vegetables they are also the ones with less chance of tumor recurrence or progression. In total, more than 564 thousand men in Italy live after a diagnosis of prostate cancer and their number is constantly growing. It is a very widespread disease and stopping the risk of progression must be our priority. They serveBut, further investigations to verify In more detail what is the best diet that must contemplate a balance between the various macronutrients. For example, those who are undergoing hormone therapy are likely to experience a strong loss of muscle mass. He therefore needs a protein diet and not just one rich in vegetables ».

Who risks the most With 36,000 new cases every year, prostate cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in men over the age of 50, but the numbers are also on the rise among younger people. There good news is that, if identified at an early stage, today over 90% of patients are able to heal or live with the disease even for decades. Prostate cancer is a “good” tumor, which evolves slowly and is often not aggressive, so much so that it can only be kept under control, even for many years. Even for those patients who have an advanced stage disease, however, today, depending on the case, various effective treatments are available to slow down the neoplasm and allow patients to live well for a long time. «The sfood lifestyles I am fundamentalboth before and after a diagnosis of genitourinary malignancy – adds Bracarda, who is also director of the Department of Oncology at the Santa Maria di Terni Hospital -. Several studies have already highlighted the role of a diet particularly rich in saturated fats and excessive consumption of red meat and dairy products in the onset of prostate cancer. The same is true in renal cancer where too much fat of animal origin can be a contributing cause of the disease. Our advice for everyonepatient and not, is to follow a diet that is as varied and balanced as possible, with any specific recommendations. At the same time you have to lend great attention to body weight control».