Prostate cancer, treatment is effective even without castration – Andrology

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 02 – Treatment with a new generation anti-androgen drug, enzalutamide, associated with androgen deprivation therapy (so-called pharmacological castration), reduces the risk of metastasis or death by 58% in patients with cancer prostate at high risk of recurrence. This result, albeit to a lesser extent, can also be achieved without resorting to pharmacological castration. It is one of the data that emerges from the phase III Embark study, presented at the Congress of the American Urological Association, which closed yesterday in Chicago.



“After primary treatment, two out of three patients recover, but it is estimated that, ten years after receiving ‘definitive’ therapy for prostate cancer, about one-third experience biochemical recurrence with progressively rising PSA levels. These men are more likely to die of cancer”, explains Ugo De Giorgi, director of Clinical and Experimental Oncology of the IRCCS Romagna Institute for the Study of Tumors ‘Dino Amadori’ of Meldola, who participated in the work.



The study involved 1,068 patients with these characteristics, showing a 58% reduction in the likelihood of the disease spreading to other parts of the body, a 93% improvement in time to PSA progression and a 64% improvement in time to use a new anticancer therapy. Research has also shown significant results with enzatulamide alone, with improvements of 37%, 67%, and 46%, respectively.



According to De Giorgi, the study demonstrates for the first time that “it is possible to completely avoid pharmacological castration”, which until now has been the standard of care for these patients. This treatment “guarantees lasting remissions but has heavy side effects,” explains the oncologist. Precisely for this reason “about 10%, especially young people, refuse this option or try to delay it as much as possible. But deferring treatment can lead to rapid progression of the tumor and a worse prognosis”, concludes De Giorgi. (HANDLE).

