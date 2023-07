July 4, 2023

After the age of 40 men experience problems related to the functioning of the prostate, a gland of the male reproductive system. Prevention is essential, because the prostate can also get cancer. Francesco Montorsi, head of Urology at San Raffaele in Milan, talks about it, interviewed by Marco Klinger for Medicina Top, Italpress TV format. fsc/abr/gsl

