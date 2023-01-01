Benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH) and prostatitis are common problems among men, particularly among older men. These disorders consist, respectively, in the increase in size and inflammation of this important gland of the urinary tract. Both problems are distinguished by rather annoying symptoms, in particular the need to urinate often as regards BPH and burning during urination, premature ejaculation and impotence as regards prostatitis. To prevent both, while preserving prostate health, it’s important to have one healthy lifestyleby engaging in regular physical activity and following a healthy diet. Here is an overview of the “friendly” foods of this gland.