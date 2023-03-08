Record-breaking double intervention with the help of the robot

Robotic technology enabled record-breaking double surgery on a 62-year-old man. The man, suffering from prostate cancer, faced the removal of the prostate and the implantation in the same operating session of an infrapubic penile prosthesis that would guarantee an adequate quality of sexual life after prostatectomy.

The double operation took place at the Asst Sette Laghi hospital in the Circolo and at the Macchi Foundation in Varese. The head physician of the UOC of Urology Federico Dehò with his colleagues Paolo Capogrosso and Gabriele Antonini carried out the exceptional intervention. The 62-year-old patient is doing well and was discharged in excellent physical condition. “Prostate cancer – explains Dehò – today represents the first oncological disease of man. Thanks to the screening and the technology at our disposal, it is possible to make a diagnosis more and more … (Continue) read the 2nd page









Keywords | prostate, penis, implants,