November is Men’s Health Prevention Month and for this reason today I decided to discuss the role of nutrition in the prevention of prostate disease.

Together with Dr. Giuseppe Pizzuto – Urologist we are going to frame some of the disorders affecting the prostate: “Benign prostatic hypertrophy is determined by the enlargement of the prostate gland, especially in its central part, which as it grows compresses the lumen of the urethra causing obstruction and determining difficulty in urination. If the urethra is obstructed, the patient will have to increase the bladder pressure to urinate, damaging the bladder and in the long run also the renal function, up to a picture of renal failure”.

As we have seen, even if it is defined as “benign” to differentiate the condition of prostatic hypertrophy from that of malignant tumor of the prostate, this disease should be prevented, starting with eating habits. The factors that trigger and develop the process are linked to alterations in the hormonal balance between testosterone and estrogen.

Some recent studies have found a direct correlation between prostate diseases (which can vary from simple hypertrophy to prostate cancer), obesity and a diet rich in calories, proteins and saturated fatty acids, with particular attention to cholesterol.

Starting from the condition that a food imbalance causes an increase in the systemic inflammatory condition and excess malnutrition, with a lack of some nutrients, hypercholesterolemia is a risk factor for the development of the disease.

Since cholesterol is the precursor to several hormones, including testosterone, a high dietary intake of cholesterol affects hormone production and prostate cell growth. Reading the data in the literature, there are several studies that correlate the epidemiological evidence between high blood cholesterol levels and prostate cancer and/or benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Blood cholesterol levels should be monitored, not only to prevent the risk of cardiovascular disease and the development of metabolic syndrome, but also prostate disease and prostate cancer.

From a dietary point of view it is advisable to follow a Mediterranean diet, consuming whole grains, tubers, legumes, fruit and vegetables; use lean protein sources, preferably from fish and eggs, and in some cases the specialist may decide to temporarily reduce the protein intake in relation to the patient’s condition; Even if the egg is rich in cholesterol, it remains a valid protein choice if eaten cooked, as cooking determines the activation of some molecules which make cholesterol non-absorbable. In particular, to obtain this it would be necessary to consume the cooked egg white and the raw yolk and in this regard the best cooking methods are poached, soft-boiled or bull’s eye eggs.