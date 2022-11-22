Everyone can suffer from it, however men between the ages of 30 and 50 are most affected. A peak is recorded around the age of 40. We are talking about the prostatitisi.e. inflammation of the prostate. The latter, an exocrine gland located under the bladder, secretes a portion of the liquid component of the bladder sperm which has the task of neutralizing the acidic environment of the vagina so as to protect and prolong the life of the sperm. There are four typologies of prostatitis:

Acute of bacterial origin;

Chronic of bacterial origin;

Chronic of non-bacterial origin also known as chronic pelvic pain syndrome;

Asymptomatic.

Prostatitis should not be confused withprostatic hypertrophywhich is a benign enlargement of the common gland after a certain age. How does the disorder manifest itself and what are the causes? There is one diet able to prevent it? We try to clarify.

The causes and risk factors of prostatitis

The most common form of prostatitis is that acute bacterial which, as the term itself says, is caused by pathogens. The latter may be the same ones that trigger the urinary infections (cystitis, urethritis) and sexually transmitted infections or those that populate the rectum. In the first case, the bacteria spread by blood or directly. In the second case, the infection occurs through anal intercourse with an infected person. In the third and last case, instead, in particular conditions (for example an intestinal lesion) the intestinal pathogens colonize the prostate. Colonization is favored by the proximity between the two anatomical regions.

Other causes of bacterial prostatic inflammation include: phimosis (abnormal narrowing of the foreskin), prostate biopsy, epidimitis, perineal trauma, bladder outlet obstruction. Some should not be underestimated risk factors:

Poor hydration;

State of immunosuppression;

Catheterization;

Orchite;

Prolonged stress.

Nonbacterial prostatitis, also known as prostateis caused by: constipation, hemorrhoids, repeated microtraumas, coitus interruptus, blood stagnation and prolonged sexual abstinence which generates accumulation of secretion.

Symptoms, complications and diagnosis of prostatitis

Acute bacterial prostatitis almost always begins suddenly. THE symptomswhich can also be very intense, include:

High fever ;

; Influenza-like manifestations;

General malaise ;

; Pain localized to the pelvic area, around the anus, scrotum and lower back;

Urinary problems : decreased flow, nocturia, hematuria, difficulty emptying the bladder, dysuria, foul-smelling urine;

: decreased flow, nocturia, hematuria, difficulty emptying the bladder, dysuria, foul-smelling urine; Painful ejaculation;

Pains during sexual intercourse ;

; Blood in semen;

Pain during defecation.

Prostatic inflammation must be treated promptly since the risk of complications is high. These include the formation of an abscess, epidimitis, orchitis, the inability to urinate and even the transmission of the infection to the blood with a possible consequent SEPS.

The diagnosis of prostatitis is based primarily on the history, physical examination, andrectal exploration. The specialist may also prescribe some laboratory tests: blood and urine tests, urethral swab, sperm culture, transrectal ultrasound, urodynamic examination.

The prostatitis diet

L’Power supply it is essential for the prevention of prostatitis. The diet to be adopted must prefer light, easily digestible foods, low in animal fats and rich in fibre. The latter are essential for the intestinal health since, as we have seen, the disorder is often caused by the bacteria present in the intestine that colonize the prostate. Green light therefore to: green leafy vegetables, cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, cabbage), fresh fruit, whole grains, legumes, oil seeds in particular those of pumpkin and sunflower.

We must not forget the importance ofhydrationIn fact, it is recommended to drink at least one and a half liters of water every day. To keep the gland always in good health, however, it is good to limit the consumption of red meat, fried foods and dairy products and remove: