The EU4Health program aims to support Member States’ national policies and promote coordination among themselves to improve people’s health across the EU, including by:

Health promotion and disease prevention are supported

helping to protect people in the EU from serious cross-border health threats

the use of digital tools and services in the health sector is increased, including by contributing to the establishment of a European Health Data Space

cross-border cooperation is strengthened, e.g. B. through European reference networks

A particular objective is to promote measures to supplement national stocks of essential products relevant to crises at EU level. This should be done in conjunction with other EU instruments, programs and funds such as RescEU and in close cooperation with the relevant EU -Organs happen. The program also supports actions that enable the mobilization of medical, health care and support staff in crisis areas.

The agreement ensures that the program also addresses long-term health issues, e.g. B. the prevention and treatment of communicable and non-communicable diseases, especially cancer, as well as improving mental health and reducing health-related inequalities.

The agreement also ensures a strong governance mechanism and efficient decision-making processes. Firstly, by setting up an EU4Health Steering Group, made up of representatives from Member States and the Commission. The group is consulted on the annual work program and controls the implementation of the programme. Secondly, by anchoring the leadership of the Member States in the work programs through a comitology committee based on the implementing rules.