Everyone knows that: when you are tired you are less efficient and often in a bad mood. But too little or poor sleep is bad for your health. Especially the heart suffers.

“Anyone who sleeps too little or badly over a long period of time increases their risk of cardiovascular disease or can accelerate existing diseases such as coronary heart disease or metabolic syndrome,” warns doctor Anil-Martin Sinha from the German Heart Foundation in the current issue Heart Foundation Podcast.

Because: “While we sleep, the brain is highly active. The memory is shaped and consolidated during the various phases of sleep, and a large part of the information that was recorded during the day is erased again during sleep,” says Sinha. There is therefore a close connection between the performance of the brain and the quality of sleep.

From a biological point of view, metabolic processes such as fat and sugar metabolism processes, but also hormones, are regulated during sleep in such a way that the body can process everything while it is awake. As an example: the stress hormone cortisol and the sleep hormone melatonin are available at the right time of day. “Conversely, consistently poor sleep means stress: the body is active and is forced to maintain its stress hormones, for example, which would otherwise be shut down,” explains the cardiologist.

In addition, the disturbed metabolic processes act “like a fire accelerator” on the metabolic syndrome, in which massive obesity, increased blood sugar and lipid metabolism values ​​and high blood pressure are bundled. Metabolic syndrome is a leading cause of coronary artery disease (CAD) and life-threatening complications such as heart attack and stroke.

Insomnia – these are the signs

A sleep disorder is when a person has trouble falling or staying asleep at least three times a week for a month or more, Sinha explains. Because mental, neurological or other physical illnesses are often behind a sleep disorder, you should always clarify persistent speech problems with a doctor.

“A healthy sleep lasts between six and eight hours from the point of view of sleep physicians. Although that can vary individually and also in the age groups.” According to Sinha

infants 14 to 17 hours,

school children nine to 11,

Adults six and nine hours and

Seniors sometimes less than six hours

Sleep. “Sleep should be well dosed,” says cardiologist Sinha. After all, too much sleep can also lead to misguided metabolic processes that are harmful to the body.