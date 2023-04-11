Everyone knows that: when you are tired you are less efficient and often in a bad mood. But too little or poor sleep is bad for your health. Especially the heart suffers.
“Anyone who sleeps too little or badly over a long period of time increases their risk of cardiovascular disease or can accelerate existing diseases such as coronary heart disease or metabolic syndrome,” warns doctor Anil-Martin Sinha from the German Heart Foundation in the current issue Heart Foundation Podcast.
Because: “While we sleep, the brain is highly active. The memory is shaped and consolidated during the various phases of sleep, and a large part of the information that was recorded during the day is erased again during sleep,” says Sinha. There is therefore a close connection between the performance of the brain and the quality of sleep.
From a biological point of view, metabolic processes such as fat and sugar metabolism processes, but also hormones, are regulated during sleep in such a way that the body can process everything while it is awake. As an example: the stress hormone cortisol and the sleep hormone melatonin are available at the right time of day. “Conversely, consistently poor sleep means stress: the body is active and is forced to maintain its stress hormones, for example, which would otherwise be shut down,” explains the cardiologist.
In addition, the disturbed metabolic processes act “like a fire accelerator” on the metabolic syndrome, in which massive obesity, increased blood sugar and lipid metabolism values and high blood pressure are bundled. Metabolic syndrome is a leading cause of coronary artery disease (CAD) and life-threatening complications such as heart attack and stroke.
Insomnia – these are the signs
A sleep disorder is when a person has trouble falling or staying asleep at least three times a week for a month or more, Sinha explains. Because mental, neurological or other physical illnesses are often behind a sleep disorder, you should always clarify persistent speech problems with a doctor.
“A healthy sleep lasts between six and eight hours from the point of view of sleep physicians. Although that can vary individually and also in the age groups.” According to Sinha
- infants 14 to 17 hours,
- school children nine to 11,
- Adults six and nine hours and
- Seniors sometimes less than six hours
Sleep. “Sleep should be well dosed,” says cardiologist Sinha. After all, too much sleep can also lead to misguided metabolic processes that are harmful to the body.
Be careful if you suspect sleep apnea
Sleep apnea is particularly dangerous. It is one of the most common sleep disorders. Breathing pauses occur again and again during sleep. According to experts, around eight to ten percent of men and two to five percent of women in Germany are affected by sleep apnea.
In general, short wake-up reactions, which we usually don’t even notice, are harmless. “In patients with sleep apnea, however, they occur up to 300 times a night due to breathing pauses,” says Sinha. If the breathing pause lasts at least ten seconds, this is medically referred to as disturbed breathing.
Typical symptoms of sleep apnea are snoring and excessive daytime sleepiness. Snoring alone is not a problem – except for the bed neighbor. “Sleep apnea is only present when there are pauses in breathing during snoring,” says Sinha.
The problem is that these pauses in breathing put extreme stress on the body. “Because cells and organs are no longer sufficiently supplied with oxygen and the body goes into an alarm state, so that blood pressure and heart rate rise.” If sleep apnea is suspected, those affected should definitely consult a doctor, advises the cardiologist: “Untreated sleep apnea increases this risk of heart attack, cardiac insufficiency and stroke and shortens life expectancy.”
Tips for a better sleep
In addition to physical causes, stress in everyday life, heavy meals in the evening or an unhealthy lifestyle in general can also promote sleep disorders. If you have trouble falling asleep or sleeping through the night, you should only eat light, protein-rich meals in the evening and not drink coffee for at least four hours before going to bed.
As further tips for a healthy sleep, the expert names:
- Establish some sort of evening and sleep routine: Go to bed at about the same time each night. The time you fall asleep and wake up should not vary by more than 30 minutes.
- The bedroom should be cool, quiet and darkened – 18 degrees is ideal. Fresh air also ensures better sleep.
- Regular sleep rituals such as breathing exercises, listening to quiet music or meditation help to calm down and fall asleep better.
- Avoid electronic devices such as computers, smartphones or tablets late in the evening (blue light emissions!).
- Regular exercise improves sleep, but not if you’re active late at night. Therefore, shift your physical activity to the time before 6 p.m.