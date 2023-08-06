Protect your heart even at the table: what the Cardioprotective Diet is and how it works

A diet that positively affects health, but especially the heart. Let’s find out how it works and what to do.

The heart is the most important organ of our body. It is no coincidence, in fact, that cardiovascular health gives the body general well-being. Heart diseases, such as high blood pressure, heart attacks and strokes are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. In any case, there are ways to reduce this type of risk.

One of the main methods concerns nutrition, which – if done in the right way – allows you to reduce the risk of developing these diseases. That’s why it’s important to know foods that keep the heart healthy and which help prevent this type of disease.

A diet that is good for the heart

Many people believe that fat is bad for you, but that’s not always the case. Omega 3 and monounsaturated fatty acids are beneficial for the heart. Foods rich in this type of fat are varied. For example, fish is one of the foods richest in omega 3, specifically salmon, mackerel, tuna and herring which should be eaten at least twice a day. Then there are the nuts and avocado which contain monounsaturated fats and finally the olive oil which is excellent as a condiment.

What is the cardioprotective diet and how does it work (tantasalute.it)

Also dietary fibers very important for cardiovascular health. They also reduce blood cholesterol. Fruits and vegetables are rich in them: it would be excellent to consume 5 servings a day. Legumes, on the other hand, are rich in fiber but also in protein and can be added to soups or salads. Finally, cereals such as oats, spelt and rice help reduce heart disease, especially if you eat whole grains.

Antioxidants are also important for fighting oxidative stress. Berries for example are perfect for this purpose, they are fine if eaten fresh or in smoothies. It adds to the list too dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa, which however should be consumed in moderation due to its calorie content. Finally, green tea rich in polyphenols and antioxidants can be a further solution, it must be consumed without sugar to obtain all the benefits.

So as we have seen, the right diet is essential for the health of the body. Integrating this type of diet will bring numerous benefits even in the long run. Despite this, a healthy lifestyle and possibly even regular exercise must be added.

