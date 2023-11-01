Protecting Public Health Professionals: The Urgent Need for Investment and Valorization

Federsanità, an organization that represents healthcare workers in Italy, has voiced its concerns about the latest version of the budget law on social security. According to the organization, the law could lead to a further exodus of workers in the public healthcare sector towards the private sector.

The revision of pension returns proposed in the law is the main concern for Federsanità. The organization predicts that many healthcare professionals who are eligible for retirement might decide to retire by the end of the year to avoid the new calculation mechanism that will come into force in 2024.

This potential exodus of workers would have a significant impact on the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens. Federsanità highlights that there has already been a significant reduction in state spending on healthcare employees between 2008 and 2019. Factors such as lack of turnover, spending limits for personnel, and now the potential wave of retirements have led to the loss of thousands of professionals in the public healthcare and hospital sectors.

Federsanità emphasizes the need to protect the professional resources of the public health service. The organization calls for investments to enhance the work of doctors and operators and to prioritize their well-being. This, according to Federsanità, is the only way to guarantee healthcare assistance that is increasingly suited to the health needs of the population.

The structural deficiencies in the public healthcare system need to be addressed to ensure the quality of services provided. Federsanità urges the government to make choices that protect those who work in the public health service and to prioritize investments in the sector.

In conclusion, Federsanità calls for the government to take immediate action to protect the professional resources of the public health service and prevent further erosion of the healthcare workforce. Without adequate support and investment, the quality of healthcare services provided to citizens could be compromised.

It is essential to prioritize the well-being of healthcare professionals and enhance their work to guarantee effective and efficient healthcare assistance, especially in light of increasing health needs. The government must address the long-standing structural deficiencies in the public healthcare system to ensure the provision of high-quality healthcare services to the population.

