An important recognition for oncology, the “Guido Venosta” Prize, was awarded to the oncologist Lucia Del Mastro of the IRCCS San Martino Polyclinic Hospital and University of Genoa, “for having identified an effective treatment for the medical-oncological therapy of young breast cancer patients and a new method of preserving fertility which, having entered international guidelines, have brought a significant improvement in terms of survival and quality of life “. The award was presented by the President Sergio Mattarella on 28 October at the Quirinale, on the occasion of the inauguration of the “Days of Research” of the Airc Foundation. The award, which also consists of a sum of 50,000 euros, is awarded by AIRC every two years to those who stand out for their contribution to the development of new approaches in the fight against cancer.

It is estimated that around 3,000 women are affected by breast cancer each year at a fertile age. Medicines already on the market, the LH-RH analogues, act by putting the ovaries at rest, thus protecting them from the toxicity of chemotherapy. The first in the world to conduct a study to demonstrate the effectiveness of this strategy was the Lucia Del Mastro team.

The Days of Airc Research

“The Research Days”, from 6 to 13 November, aim to inform and sensitize the public on the issue of cancer. RAI, schools and the Quirinal Palace will welcome researchers, doctors, Airc volunteers and people who have faced the disease, to remember the importance of donations.

OECD 2022 data show that, out of a thousand workers in Italy, only 6.5 are engaged in the research sector compared to 13.4 in France, 10.1 in Germany and 9.2 in Europe. And that investment in research in 2020 was 1.5% of GDP in Italy, 2.3% in France, 3.1% in Germany. “The PNRR finally involves the commitment to invest in research for the next three years – said Andrea Sironi, Scientific Director of the AIRC Foundation – We hope that this extraordinary investment can be consolidated and made structural, adapting it to that of other European countries. virtuous. AIRC firmly believes that independent research must be protected, because it contributes to giving answers to the right to care for patients regardless of industrial objectives “.

AIRC Foundation for Cancer Research supports innovative scientific projects, disseminates scientific information and promotes the culture of prevention. It counts on 4.5 million supporters, 20 thousand volunteers and 17 regional committees that guarantee over 5,000 researchers (62% women and 55% under 40) the necessary resources to bring the results from the laboratory to the patient in the shortest possible time. In 55 years of commitment, AIRC has distributed over 1 billion and seven hundred million euros for the financing of cancer research.