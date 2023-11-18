Protecting the Right to Health: Pope Francis Warns Against Abandoning the Weakest and Emphasizes the Importance of Parenthood

Meeting with Italian pediatricians and otorhinolaryngologists in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis issued a warning against the dangers of pursuing the utopia of eliminating disease at all costs and the potential abandonment of the weakest and most fragile members of society. The Pope highlighted the risks of the aging population in Italy and called for a rediscovery of the value and joy of parenthood among young people.

The Pope addressed a gathering of around two thousand members of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians and the Italian Association of Hospital Otorhinolaryngologists, where he cautioned against a medical approach that renounces care and relies on dehumanizing procedures, stating that such a practice is no longer the art of healing. He stressed the importance of approaching the sick with an attitude of compassion, emphasizing the need for closeness, tenderness, and empathy in healthcare.

Francis also expressed gratitude for the dedication and sacrifice of healthcare professionals during the Covid-19 pandemic, describing them as pillars for the country. He also raised concerns about the ongoing criticality of the Italian health system, emphasizing the need to protect the right to health, which is enshrined in the Italian Constitution and is part of the social doctrine of the Church.

The Pope urged the preservation of the principles of universality, equity, and solidarity in the Italian public health system and cautioned against falling into the idea of paying only for medicine without regard for the broader service to the people. He also advocated for interventions to dignify the work of healthcare professionals and ensure the best conditions for effective care.

Furthermore, Francis addressed the aging population in Italy and called for efforts to create favorable conditions for young people to regain confidence and rediscover the value and joy of becoming parents. He expressed concerns about the demographic decline in the country and encouraged a shift in mindset to prioritize parenthood over other pursuits such as pet ownership.

The Pope concluded by acknowledging the importance of otorhinolaryngologists in treating organs necessary for our relationships and highlighting the model of compassion and tenderness demonstrated by Jesus when approaching the deaf and dumb. Overall, Pope Francis’s message emphasized the need for a compassionate, human-centered approach to healthcare and a renewed focus on supporting the most vulnerable members of society.

Share this: Facebook

X

