Protecting the Role of Family Doctors: A Plea from a Young Practitioner

Title: The Importance of Family Doctors: A Plea from a General Practitioner

Subtitle: Young doctor calls for recognition and support for the crucial role of family doctors in Italy’s healthcare system

Date: July 21, 2023

Italian general practitioner, Giammarco Marrocco, has penned a letter expressing concern over the increasing delegitimization of the role of family doctors in Italy. In the letter, Marrocco highlights the vital work performed by family doctors and their dedication to providing holistic care to patients.

Marrocco, who has been practicing in a small town in the province of Rome, recounts his experiences during the pandemic, where he witnessed and tackled the challenges of daily workloads, including administering vaccines, conducting swabs, and providing regular medical consultations. He also mentions his voluntary work with USCA-R of Lazio, where he and his colleagues contributed to the overall healthcare response.

The young doctor questions the motives behind the campaign to undermine the importance of family doctors. He suggests that, perhaps, the solidarity and universality of the Italian healthcare system may have become a target, especially since other European countries have different healthcare systems based on mutuals, insurance, or public and private employment.

Marrocco points out that every Italian citizen has the freedom to choose their own doctor, a unique aspect of the Italian healthcare system. In contrast, other European countries have doctors assigned based on health insurance or employment status. He questions the adoption of a thirty-year-old scheme in the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and calls for a long-term strategic project to support family doctors and the healthcare system as a whole.

The letter also highlights the responsibility of seasoned politicians and representatives of the health profession who, Marrocco suggests, may have contributed to the current challenges faced by the Italian healthcare system, such as a shortage of doctors and nurses and a reliance on foreign healthcare professionals and cooperatives. Marrocco acknowledges that he cannot shoulder the blame, but encourages those in positions of power to take a more proactive approach to modernize the healthcare system.

Marrocco expresses concern over the proposals put forth by these politicians, which include removing family doctors from their roles and replacing them with healthcare centers devoid of a personal touch. He argues against such measures, emphasizing that family doctors play a crucial role in understanding and addressing patients’ daily needs.

Additionally, Marrocco warns against the hidden private and privatistic interests that may influence these proposals, revealing that many companies already have integrative systems with profit-oriented motives, rather than a focus on public service.

In conclusion, Marrocco calls for a collaborative effort to improve the public healthcare system, urging those in power to listen to the voices of family doctors and the patients they serve. Highlighting his lack of personal or corporate biases, he emphasizes the importance of finding solutions that prioritize the well-being of the population rather than seeking power or market dominance.

Marrocco’s passionate plea sheds light on the essential role family doctors play in Italy’s healthcare system and emphasizes the need for greater recognition and support for these tireless healthcare professionals.

Disclaimer: This article is a summary of the original letter by Giammarco Marrocco and does not reflect the views or opinions of the news organization.