Protecting Workers from Record Temperatures: How the Red Dots Heat Alert System Works

Italy Implements Heat Alert System to Protect Workers

As record-breaking temperatures continue to scorch Italy, authorities have implemented a heat alert system to protect the health of workers. The country is currently experiencing an unprecedented heat wave, with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius in some areas, posing significant risks to individuals and their well-being. The extreme heat and severe weather phenomena, such as tornadoes, floods, and hailstones the size of tennis balls, are all tangible consequences of climate change.

The high temperatures are not only uncomfortable, but they can also be life-threatening for workers, with risks of sunstroke, fainting, and even heart attacks. The alarming number of deaths at work in Italy has led to the development of a project called “Worklimate 2.0.” This project, a collaboration between Cnr and Inail, utilizes a heat map and a heat stress screening to assess the risks faced by workers operating in different areas. The map highlights the areas with the highest concentration of risks due to heat waves for up to three days.

The heat alert system uses red dots on the map to indicate the intensity of the heat and the associated risks. The color scale ranges from yellow to orange, red, and even red tending to purple, indicating the level of risk for workers in different locations. The system also takes into account whether the work is primarily carried out in shaded areas or not. It considers a standard profile of a worker approximately 175 cm in height, weighing 75 kg, in good health, and exposed to direct sunlight for extended periods.

In addition to the physical heat alert system, a web app has been developed for workers and company safety personnel to access and consult the heat map. This initiative allows workers to proactively plan their activities, avoid excessive heat exposure, and reduce the risk of potential health problems. By knowing the forecasted intensity of heat in advance, workers can adapt their schedules and take necessary precautions.

The implementation of this heat alert system marks a significant step forward in protecting the health and well-being of workers in Italy. It serves as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing the safety of individuals in extreme weather conditions and the need to address the effects of climate change.

