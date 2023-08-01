Protecting Yourself from Malaria While Traveling: Effective Prophylaxis Options

When traveling in areas at risk of malaria, it is essential to take health protection seriously with adequate prophylaxis. Despite the absence of a universally approved vaccine, malaria prophylaxis is an effective option for reducing the risk of contracting the disease.

When it comes to travel in malaria-prone areas, health becomes a priority. If you have planned a vacation adventurous in destinations such as Namibia, the Amazon rainforest, Indonesia, Zambia, Zanzibar, or Tanzania, it is essential to take health precautions, in addition to packing your bags.

Although there is still no internationally approved vaccine against malaria, there is still a protective option: the antimalarial prophylaxis. Find out how it works and what are the preventive measures for a safe journey.

Malaria is a disease caused by certain parasites belonging to the genus Plasmodium. It is transmitted mostly by means, that is, the bites of mosquitoes infected with the Anopheles species. It is mainly found in tropical and subtropical areas with a high endemic rate in Africa. However, Southeast Asian countries, the Middle East, Central Asia, the Western Pacific, and Central and South America have variable degrees of endemic.

Malaria can prove fatal, causing over 600,000 deaths a year, but with the right prevention and timely treatment, it is possible to protect yourself even during a travel to risk areas. Despite recent promising breakthroughs in malaria research, there is currently no internationally approved vaccine.

One of the most significant advances has been the approval by Ghana of the R-21/Matrix-M vaccine for use in children aged 5 to 36 months. This vaccine is the second in the world against malaria and has passed the World Health Organization threshold of 75% efficacy. However, it is currently not available in Italy and in Europe as it is still in the experimental stage and needs to get approval from health regulators.

Fortunately, pharmacological antimalarial prophylaxis still represents the main malaria prevention tool for travelers. This approach offers an 80% to 90% effectiveness in reducing the risk of infection and may offer even greater protection against severe disease.

Prophylaxis involves the intake of drugs orally, with a therapeutic scheme that generally starts from one week to one-two days before departure and continues for the entire stay in the risk area. Usually, the treatment is completed with one last week of intake after returning. The choice of drug also depends on the presence of chloroquine-resistant plasmodia in the visited area.

To obtain the most suitable prophylaxis for your destination, you must consult your doctor or specialized centers. It is important to remember that all medications can have side effects, but the antimalarial ones tend to be mild, such as nausea, and their tolerability also varies according to the period of administration.

In addition to pharmacological prophylaxis, there are other precautions important for reducing the risk of mosquito stings during the trip. Wear clothes that cover your body, use mosquito nets and repellents, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Remember to inform yourself well about the foreign location also in terms of health and health. It must be borne in mind that malaria can also occur several weeks after your return, it is essential to report any suspicious symptoms, such as fever or ailments, to your doctor, especially if you have recently visited an area at risk of contagion.