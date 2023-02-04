In conjunction with the Christmas holidays, i Carabinieri of the NAS have intensified checks at accommodation facilities dedicated to hosting elderly and/or disabled people, such as assisted health residences (RSA) and rest homes, with the aim of verifying the correct provision of care and assistance services to protect defenseless people. In fact, precisely in this period there is an increase in the demand for hospitality of elderly people in accommodation facilities, which does not always correspond to the maintenance of the level of assistance, both in terms of number of operators, also connected with the enjoyment of holidays during the festive period, than the quality of the service provided.

During the control campaign, which involved the entire national territory, prepared in agreement with the Ministry of Health, 607 social-health and welfare activities were inspected, with particular attention on Christmas and New Year holidays, also in the evening and at night.

During the checks, 152 irregular structures were identified, including nursing homes, rest homes, community accommodation and family homes, equal to 25%, sanctioning 27 people for criminal violations and 133 for administrative offences, for a total of 167 thousand euros, attributable to shortcomings hygienic/structural and authorisations, presence of a higher number of elderly people than the authorized capacity, medical devices and medicines out of validity, irregularities in the management of drugs, food in poor condition.

Furthermore, the closure of 6 accommodation facilities, found to be abusive or deficient in health and welfare matters, was ordered, resulting in the immediate transfer of the elderly present to their families of origin or other suitable structures present in the area.

Most significant interventions:

Nas Reggio Calabria

Seized a facility for the mentally disabled, located in Reggio Calabria, found to be without authorization as well as the minimum requirements. The 9 guests present at the time of the check were relocated to another suitable structure. The owner was deferred in a state of freedom, also held responsible for the detention of 10 kg of

various foods found in poor condition. The value of the restricted infrastructure corresponds to Euro 500,000.

Nas Campobasso

Ordered the closure of part of a rest home located in the province of Campobasso, affected by serious structural deficiencies and hosting a number of elderly people in excess of what was authorised. The 9 guests present there were transferred to another suitable authorized facility. The value of the infrastructure being object of

provision corresponds to 80,000 euros. Following further checks carried out in 2 housing communities and 2 rest homes, located in the same province of Campobasso, the 4 lawyers responsible for the structural and organizational deficiencies identified during the checks were reported to the competent Administrative Authority.

Nas Power

Ordered the immediate closure of a residential facility for the elderly in the province of Potenza where, during a health and hygiene inspection, the lack of authorisational, structural, organizational and functional requirements was found. The value of the inhibited structure corresponds to Euro 800,000.

in Ragusa

A rest home for the elderly, located in Syracuse, has been suspended because it lacks the envisaged registration in the municipal register. The value of the structure corresponds to 350,000 euros. Also ascertained the failure to implement the self-control procedures and high penalties for a total of Euro 2,000.

Nas Turin

A nurse employed at an RSA in the province of Turin was deferred to freedom for aggravated fraud. In fact, during the inspection carried out at the facility, it emerged that the woman, despite being on duty until 7.30 pm, had been absent arbitrarily, thus causing a disservice to the

elderly patients, and damage to the Regional Health Service which would have reimbursed the company managing the nursing staff for the hourly cost of the entire service, even if only partially performed. Following a further check carried out at another rest home, also in the province of Turin, non-compliance with the procedures in the self-checking manual was ascertained, given the discovery of arbitrarily frozen food and, in some cases, even out of date validity.

in Trento

Reported to the Administrative and Health Authority the responsible lawyer and the director of an RSA located in the province of Trento, for having held 125 diagnostic medical devices for the detection of Covid-19 on elderly guests that were expired for over two years and kept with others in course of validity.

The expired devices were seized and an administrative fine of over 48,000 euros was contested.

Nas Cremona

The lawyer responsible for a cooperative managing a health residence located in the province of Pavia was reported to the Judicial and Health Authorities for failure to periodically review the fire-fighting devices (extinguishers) and for failure to apply the self-control procedures in the management of cooking and

providing meals to guests. 6 kg of expired frozen products of animal origin seized.

The nose of Perugia

Referred to the legal Judicial Authority responsible for an accommodation facility for the elderly, located in the province of Terni, for having welcomed 20 non-self-sufficient elderly people in the absence of regional authorization and the minimum welfare requirements as well as qualified medical-nursing personnel.

In the Sassari

The medical director of an RSA, located in the province of Nuoro, and the lawyer in charge of the cooperative contracting the supply of nursing staff were referred to the Judicial Authority, for having allowed, within the structure, the abusive exercise of the nursing profession to two operators not registered in the relevant Professional Order. Two further inspections carried out at as many structures in the province of Sassari led to the deferral in a state of freedom:

of the lawyer in charge of a rest home for having held, for subsequent administration to the elderly guests, 9 packs of medicines held at different temperatures than required by the indications on storage;

of the two managers of a housing community for having illegally hosted non self-sufficient elderly people in the absence of the minimum assistance and authorization requirements.

Nas Napoli

The lawyer responsible for an RSA located in the province of Naples has been reported, as he was held responsible for having held 4 packs of morphine (for a total of 20 vials) not registered in the prescribed drug loading and unloading register and, moreover, in the absence of prescriptions medical and/or therapeutic plans referring to the people housed. Contested administrative violations for a total of 8,000 euros.

Nas Bari

119 medical devices (disposable needles and pierceable caps) with expired expiry date and held in promiscuity with other valid devices were seized at a Healthcare Residence located in the province of Bari. An administrative violation for over 48 thousand euros was contested against the responsible lawyer. During the activity, it was also ascertained that the supplied defibrillator had not been serviced, found to have expired electrodes, a condition that had already been ascertained and was the object of a dispute during a previous check carried out in November 2022 by the local Health Authority.

Nas Cosenza

Following the checks carried out in an accommodation community, a rest home and a family home, all located in the province of Cosenza, irregularities were ascertained for which the respective managers of the structures were reported to the competent Health and Administrative Authorities. Specifically, the following were found:

the presence of a room made up of several rooms used as a warehouse for various materials, laundry and food storage, not indicated in the preparatory plan for issuing the authorization deed;

the exceeding of the maximum accommodation capacity, since there were 30 guests in the rest home compared to the 25 authorized;

failure to comply with the structural requirements due to the presence of evident mold stains on the walls and water infiltrations.

nas catania

The lawyers responsible for 5 rest homes, located in the provinces of Messina and Catania, have been referred to the Judicial Authority for having failed to inform the Public Safety Authority of the number of elderly guests housed. The same Nucleo AS, also in the province of Catania, reported the owners of two additional accommodation facilities for the elderly for having held expired drugs for subsequent administration. A total of 52 packages of medicines were seized for a value of around one thousand euros.

Nas Palermo

The lawyer in charge of an accommodation facility for the elderly, located in the province of Trapani, was reported to the Administrative and Health Authority for having hosted 18 people in excess of the authorized number. The same Nucleus, in the province of Agrigento, has referred to the Judicial Authority, the legal responsible

of a nursing home for having illegally used a semi-underground room as a work space in the absence of authorization and the necessary health checks on the healthiness of the place.