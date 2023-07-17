Protective Measures for Vulnerable Populations During Heat Waves

Extreme Heat Poses Health Risks for Vulnerable Population Subgroups

As temperatures continue to rise, extreme heat conditions have been shown to pose a significant health risk for certain population subgroups. These subgroups include elderly individuals, individuals with chronic diseases such as pulmonary, cardiovascular, diabetes, and neurological conditions like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, infants and toddlers, pregnant women, non self-sufficient individuals, those with mental disorders, individuals who exercise or work intensely outdoors, those who use alcohol and drugs, people who take daily medications, and individuals in disadvantaged socio-economic conditions.

The president of the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics, Andrea Ungar, emphasizes the importance of paying attention to the health conditions of the elderly, particularly those with chronic illnesses. He highlights that they must drink water even if they do not feel thirsty, as dehydration can be especially detrimental to their well-being. Ungar also highlights the harmful effects of loneliness on the elderly and stresses the need to address socio-economic aspects of their lives. Having a system in place to identify and prioritize the most frail elderly individuals who are at risk due to heat is crucial for timely intervention and support.

For those who live alone, it is advised to have emergency contact numbers readily available in case of illness. Individuals with hypertension should regularly monitor their blood pressure, especially during the summer months, as orthostatic hypotension can increase the risk of falls and fainting. If a drop in blood pressure occurs when standing, adjustments to antihypertensive therapy may be necessary.

The Ministry of Health offers some preventative measures and recommendations that can help reduce the adverse consequences of heat waves. These include avoiding going out during the hottest hours, improving the home and work environment by using curtains and blinds to shield windows from direct sunlight, setting air conditioning temperatures between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, utilizing fans cautiously to promote air movement without lowering body temperature, drinking plenty of water and consuming fresh fruits, eating light meals, wearing comfortable and light clothing made of natural fibers, protecting the head with light-colored hats, wearing sunglasses with UV filters, and ensuring proper ventilation within vehicles.

Engaging in physical activity should be avoided during the hottest hours of the day, but if necessary, individuals should stay hydrated. Assistance should be provided to infants and young children to lower body temperature through tepid showers if needed. If elderly individuals struggle with daily activities, such as dressing, eating, or moving, it is essential to seek medical help. Medications should also be stored correctly, away from heat sources and direct sunlight.

To address the risks associated with extreme heat, the Ministry of Health has established the “Hot Plan,” which operates throughout the summer to protect the health of vulnerable individuals, particularly the elderly. Local authorities and voluntary organizations have implemented various initiatives, including monitoring frail elderly individuals, offering home services, providing helpline numbers for assistance with heat-related issues and loneliness, and organizing recreational activities in air-conditioned centers. More information on these activities can be found on the Auser-Association for Active Aging website. Additionally, the toll-free number for the “Filo d’Argento” hotline is available for support, information, and conversations with Auser volunteers.

As temperatures continue to soar, it is crucial to prioritize the well-being and safety of those most vulnerable to extreme heat conditions. By implementing preventive measures, raising awareness, and providing necessary support, the risk of heat-related adverse events can be minimized.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

