Protein and energy bars, how much they affect health

How much do energy bars and protein bars that are used in the gym or to tackle specific diets affect health?

Many people, in their diet, or during training, are used to consume particular snacks. They are the communes energy bars, the protein ones, which promise to provide energy and protein, but without making you too fat. It is a convenient, quick, tasty snack, available in hundreds of flavors and more or less healthy ingredients. But is it reality?

Again, the rule is to always respect the doses and don’t overdo itotherwise even energy bars can be harmful and counterproductive. But what do nutritionists think of this type of food? Do they condemn it or do they accept it? And what do they think of this boom in gyms? The doctor mentioned it Francesca Marinoprofessor at the Federico II University of Naples, to the masthead Cookist.

Are protein energy bars good for health or not?

As mentioned, there are an infinite number of bars on the market, made up of a thousand different ingredients. There are fruit ones, chocolate ones, flavored ones, cereal ones, and so on. This type of snack is now part of our daily lives, we always find it on supermarket shelves, in plain sight, and athletes consume it extensively.

What is the contribution that these products give to an athlete, but also to a person on a diet. First, it must be said that this snack highly protein also contains many carbohydrates, as well as fats and micronutrients in varying percentages. Among the elements present, however, there are also minerals and vitamins, but also one mostly carbohydrates.

Consumption is recommended for those who practice sports, especially those who practice endurance sports, intense, like bodybuilding, as it provides a lot of energy. For this reason, it can be eaten before training, obviously without exceeding. But for everyone else? Others, even those who practice light sports, should stay away from such foods.

Energy bars and protein intake

This is because the bar would provide items you don’t needbecause you don’t consume them. If certain elements are not consumed, eating a bar only overloads the body, integrating something it does not need. In short, the doctor advises against the consumption of energy bars if you do not practice physical endurance sports.

But which the daily protein intake of a person? About 1 gram per kg for sedentary people, and about 2 grams per kg for those who exercise. Snacks of this kind are very energetic, therefore also composed of carbohydrates and fats, and cannot be considered valid complete meal replacements. Also, if you abuse bars, you can have various ailments.

Among the most frequent are stomach ache, abdominal pain, heartburn, diarrhea, gastrointestinal problems and metabolic alterations. Among other things, the doctor advises all those who consume the bars on a daily basis, to drink lots of waterto avoid kidney problems. Homemade protein bars can replace commercial ones.

Energy bars, therefore, are possible also prepare at home, avoiding artificial stuff and using only genuine ingredients, without the use of industrial sweeteners or sweeteners. Among other things, as the nutritionist says, if you really want to absorb a good amount of protein, better cconsume only egg whitesrather than eating candy bars. In fact, egg white contains only proteins.