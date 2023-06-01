Protein bars or shakes are so useful

WWhen I think of protein, I think of apple strudel, my childhood protein source. My grandma poured the beaten egg yolk over the finished strudel, framing it yellow in the iron mold. My mother tried to recreate the dish a few times, failed the first time, but then got better. I haven’t dared to do it myself yet. You can imagine what that means for my high-protein diet: I don’t pay much attention to it.

How Much Protein Should I Eat? And when is best? I ask Helen Bauhaus, who does research at the Sports University in Cologne in the sports nutrition department. There is no simple formula for Bauhaus. You have to differentiate who you give the recommendation to. For the majority of people who exercise now and then or a few times a week, the following applies: 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight per day. The value is higher for people who train more intensively, competitive athletes and ambitious hobby athletes, at 1.2 to two grams.