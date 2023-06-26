Protein deficiency: 6 signals that the body sends us that we shouldn’t underestimate

Protein deficiency can be dangerous for the body, you have to pay attention to the signs, in particular there are 6 to identify immediately.

Protein should always be part of the healthy and balanced diet to be followed in the long term, they should not be eliminated but neither should they be reduced.

The body has it necessary to perform all its functions therefore from mental to physical abilities, therefore it is essential to pay attention to sudden variations.

Protein deficiency: the 6 signs to watch out for

When the body sends one or more of these signals we need to intervene, it means that the diet that is taking place is not appropriate and changes need to be made.

What to do when the body lacks proteins (tantasalute.it) The first thing to pay attention to is edema because they can appear suddenly all over my body, seemingly for no reason. This is because the accumulation of water is due to a lack of proteins, which normally help to stabilize the amount of water present in the skin. In particular, therefore, it is necessary to notice the legs and to notice if they are there abnormal swellings or in any case continuous over time. If they are not attributable to a period of intense heat or another similar problem, it is necessary to intervene. If the proteins are missing, there is a general sense of weakness. The muscles appear tired, it is difficult to carry out even the most normal movements and often one feels destroyed. This is because the recommended daily dose of protein is at least 0.8 grams per kilo of weight, therefore everything also depends on one’s physical structure; The desire to snack frequently could be indicative of a protein deficiencythe body seems to need “other” and therefore stimulates to eat with a certain frequency even during the day. Hair loss is one of the most evident signs when protein is missing or the body does not synthesize them correctly, the hair is the first to weaken and this can also happen to the nails. First you start with a general fragility then the situation degenerates; When you probably get sick frequently the fault is precisely the lack of proteins that expose the body to a dangerous situation. Chicken and eggs, for example, are optimal for white blood cells; Finally, another problem concerns concentration. If you have difficulty it is precisely the proteins fault because neurotransmitters are regulated based on serotonin and dopamine, themselves built from protein. If these are missing in the body, therefore, they are unable to carry out their daily task, resulting in a feeling of lack of concentration.