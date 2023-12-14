Protein needs change with age, but there are often excesses or deficiencies. Here’s how to adjust – breaking latest news

Protein Needs and Recommendations Across Different Stages of Life

Protein is an essential nutrient for the body, playing a crucial role in building muscle, bone, collagen, digesting food, and fighting infections. However, the amount of protein needed varies depending on factors such as body size, physical activity level, and age.

According to nutritional biologist and scientific supervisor for the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, Elena Dogliotti, there have been errors in the interpretation of protein requirements over the years, leading to both excess and deficiencies in certain age groups. “Thinking that children need a lot of protein in early childhood was a suggestion given by the fact that children are growing individuals,” says Dogliotti. However, an excess of protein in childhood could increase the risk of developing obesity and other chronic pathologies in later life. On the other hand, old age is a phase of life in which a moderate increase in protein intake becomes a nutritional objective for prevention.

When it comes to calculating the average protein requirement, nutrition guidelines recommend for infants and children a slightly higher protein intake compared to adults. For adults, the recommended intake is approximately 0.9 grams per kg of body weight for men, and 1.3-1 gram/kg of weight for infants and children per day.

It’s important to note that the calculation of protein needs should not be taken as a strict rule, as the body’s ability to use nutrients can vary. According to Dogliotti, exceeding the recommended protein quantities may not be a problem for some, such as competitive athletes, but for others, it can result in caloric excess contributing to overweight.

In older age, deficiencies in protein consumption are prevalent. US research has shown that a large percentage of women and men aged 71 and older do not meet the minimum protein intake level required by federal recommendations. As a result, nutritional objectives for prevention are recommended for the elderly, with an emphasis on increasing protein consumption and engaging in adequate physical activity.

To combat the loss of muscle tissue in old age (sarcopenia), increasing protein consumption through foods such as yogurt and eggs is recommended. Additionally, variety in protein sources is important, with emphasis on obtaining protein from legumes and fish, alternating with other sources such as eggs, dairy products, and meat.

Understanding the varying protein needs at different stages of life, and making informed dietary choices can help individuals meet their nutritional requirements and maintain optimal health.

