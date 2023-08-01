Extra Protein Foods: “Protein products” are nothing more than sales boosters

For years, more and more food manufacturers have been advertising the “extra portion of protein” in ice cream, yoghurt and bars. Nutritionist Uwe Knop explains what is really behind the artificial addition of proteins.

Why have protein puddings, protein breads and “HighProt” products been best sellers for years?

The trend really doesn’t seem to be stopping. The reason is simple: Protein-pimped foods with the “protein extra kick” suggest fitness, slimness, strength & health – ergo, far too much money is often paid for them. Because it’s not just the mind that buys here, but also the desire and hope for a “young and active life”. In times of better-eaters-hypes’n-hipsters, this is a very good business model: High protein content = high margins = delighted manufacturer & Trade But nobody should fall for this rip-off.

More and more products with a high protein content are making it onto the market. Younger consumers in particular are taking advantage. What is it based on?

There must always be a “super substance” on the market that is emotionally charged and marketed with a particularly healthy, vital or invigorating image – simply because the correspondingly enriched food can be better marketed and thus sold at much higher prices. And this “super stuff” has been protein for a number of years. Consumers are happy to spend a lot more money in the belief that they are buying something particularly healthy. That’s all. Purely pecuniary reasons are the basis here, nothing else. Because there is neither a “protein deficiency” that has to be remedied with these foods, nor does the additional protein bring anything beyond the requirement – which is more than saturated in the population anyway.

Does this development also have something to do with the urge for self-optimization? What is the general role of self-optimization in nutrition?

The current top trend of profiling and self-optimization through “healthy nutrition” definitely plays a major role. The plate becomes a melting pot of emotions, lifestyle, ego positioning – and the “holy grail of healthy nutrition” is filled with protein foods, only to be emptied in publicity in social media in better-eaters-influencer mania. The paradox is that there is no scientific causal evidence (evidence) of what healthy nutrition should be for everyone. Even the 7 major nutritional scientific DA-CH trade associations (e.g. DGE, SGE, ÖGE, BZfE) state this clearly and unanimously: The division into healthy and unhealthy foods is neither scientifically justifiable nor advisable. This strict categorization is nonsense. Self-optimization through nutrition, meanwhile, borders on substitute religious traits, because belief dominates over knowledge.

About the expert

Uwe Knop, born in 1972, is a qualified nutritionist, author and speaker for lectures at professional associations, companies and medical training courses. His book “Successfully lose weight and stay slim” was published by Springer-Verlag.

How important are proteins?

Very important, essential for survival. Our body cells alone are constantly renewed, so we are dependent on a regular supply of protein. The components that make up proteins, the amino acids, are divided into essential (indispensable) and non-essential (dispensable). We have to supply the former with food, the latter can also be produced by our body itself. So we can’t eat “protein-free”, so this “better-eater trend” will never exist.

Basically it is like this: There is neither reliable data nor guidelines as to how many grams of protein are considered a “harmful upper limit”. Healthy people can therefore access properly. – whatever they do nowadays, so we don’t have any general deficiencies in the population; except perhaps in the case of frail multimorbid seniors or “pudding vegans” who are not well versed in plant-based diets.

What do these products do? For example, is a conventional quark enough for the protein household?

The “protein products” are nothing more than sales-promoting blenders, they primarily bring one thing: more margin for manufacturers and retailers. Nobody, even hobby strength athletes don’t need this artificial food. As a rule, with a normal diet, in which nothing is fundamentally and completely dispensed with, we take in enough proteins, which are even enough for bodybuilders to build up a few kilos of extra muscle. Protein-rich foods are primarily meat, fish, dairy products and eggs. Some plant-based foods, especially legumes such as beans, lentils and peas, are valuable sources of protein, as is the good old potato. Specifically: A small portion of 150 grams of white fish (e.g. Alaska pollock) already provides 35 grams of protein, baked with 50 grams of parmesan add another 18 grams of protein – and the daily protein requirement for a 60-kilo woman (48 grams) is already more than covered. And that with only one ingredient of a meal. If you then eat another 150 grams of low-fat quark in the evening, you will provide your body with another 20 grams of protein on top. From this alone you can already see: For the money you buy better high-quality food than highly overpriced protein products that do not provide a single additional benefit.

