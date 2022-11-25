Nutritionist biologist Riccardo Roveda explains how to manage the delicate relationship between these macronutrients and working out in the gym

Francesco Palma

The protein they are an integral part of the diet of every human being, but in particular the relationship that binds them to those who train in the gym seems almost indissoluble.

Clearly, protein is essential for anyone who wants to improve in the gym, but at the same time there are important rules to follow as regards quantities and timing, and above all it is important not to overdo it, being careful not to make mistakes often dictated by clichés and not by a real need. He explained it to Gazette Active il nutritionist biologist Riccardo Roveda.

First, why is protein important for anyone who works out in the gym?

“Proteins play a fundamental role in the growth of muscle tissue and in optimizing the adaptations induced by activity. They are therefore important both for those who want to have a improvement of your physicalityboth for do not lose muscle tissue for those who want to do activities to lose weight”.

What is the right amount to take?

"For the average population, 0.9 grams per kilo of body weight is indicated, but the amount of protein must certainly be increased in those who practice sport: generally at least 1.6 grams per kilo are recommendedwhich can also be increased up to 2.5/3 grams per kilo of body weight, based on the intensity of the training, one's physicality and characteristics".

What are the timing and “rhythms” of hiring?

“As far as timing is concerned, they are always linked to effort, so you need to take proteins in order to equalize the expenditure of energy. They can be taken both before and after trainingbased on convenience and need. If you take it before the activity, you have to be careful not to eat too close to the effort ea don’t weigh yourself down too much, so as not to affect digestion and not affect the quality of the work. If they are hired after the activity, however, it would be good to do so in the first 45 minutes post-sport“.





What is necessary not to exaggerate when feeding according to training in the gym?

"Basically, when we talk about the gym, we do it the mistake of exaggerating both in proteins and – in general – in the amount of food. True that you have to eat more, but you shouldn't overdo it beyond a normal 'surplus', which otherwise from being useful becomes harmful for those who want results. The most common mistake is to add more protein than required, thinking that it can help and that without it you cannot achieve the results you want. We often look for foods with a high protein content, especially foods of animal origin: from the classic chicken breast to turkey, passing through eggs and egg whites. In reality, a well-balanced Mediterranean diet for training is more than sufficient to meet the needs of an athlete who trains in the gym".