Proteins, how to take them at the table without eating meat: ideal foods

Proteins, how to take them at the table, is always complex, especially for children. If you want to limit the consumption of meat without running into nutritional deficiencies, what are the alternatives? Here are some pointers on how to ensure you still get adequate protein intake.

Today more and more people are looking for protein alternatives to meat, not only for personal reasons but also to improve the sustainability of the diet. While protein is often associated with red and white meats, there is a wide variety of protein-rich foods that can help us achieve our nutritional goals without having to necessarily eat meat.

Some examples include legumes such as beans, peas and chickpeas; seeds such as quinoa, chia and pumpkin; dried fruits such as walnuts, almonds and sunflower seeds; whole grains such as oats, buckwheat and brown rice and algae such as spirulina and chlorella.

According to some nutritionists specializing in food science, proteins, together with carbohydrates and fats, are nutrients that our body needs in order to function properly. They are valuable for supporting the immune system, nerve and muscle massand it is understandable that they are present in many food sources, which we find on our tables every day.

One of the most important origins is in the case of meat as it makes all the amino acids available essential to the body to support the needs. That said, most of these alternatives do not provide sufficient intakes of essential amino acids but, by varying the menus day by day and combining more protein sources of animal and vegetable origin.

Proteins, how to take them at the table with some alternative foods to meat

In order not to always eat the same dishes and still take proteins, we offer you some valid alternatives. We have a large selection of superior quality dairy products and cheeses. With a wide variety of flavors to suit all palates. Our fresh, delicious, healthy and nutritious cheeses. Surely you will know the various delicacies of our country, you just need to choose the right ones.

Dairy products, such as meat, are a source of protein complete with all essential amino acids. However, cheeses contain saturated fats which consumed in excess can increase the risk of elevated cholesterol and triglycerides. So it would be better to eat them at least twice a week dividing them between lean ones such as cottage cheese, ricotta and mozzarella and those richer in salt such as provolone, always focusing on portions that are not too abundant (100 grams for the first courses, 50 grams for the second courses).

Another very nutritious food, rich in proteins and other essential nutrients, are eggs. They are a great alternative and energy source, and that’s why they come often eaten as breakfast. They’re also a flavorful addition to many savory and sweet dishes. But even the consumption of this food must be limited.

Eggs are excellent sources of nutrients. They offer noble proteins with a low calorie content and are easy to assimilate and digest. They also contain all nine essential amino acids, vitamin B12 and iron, which can be a deficiency in some vegetarian or meat-based diets. Experts recommend consuming them in a moderate way, unless you have some health problems. Proteins are therefore important, however how to take them at the table can become complex for some.

Other protein-rich foods

Fish is a healthy and delicious food that offers several essential nutrients. It can be cooked in a variety of ways, from grilling to frying, and can make an interesting addition to any meal.

Fish is an excellent protein source that can be introduced into our diet as an alternative to meat. Anchovies, mackerel and sardines also contain Omega 3 essential fatty acids with health benefits. When buying preserved fish, however, try to limit its consumption because it is usually richer in salt. Other foods that you can consume are dried fruit and obviously also nuts and oily seeds to choose from.

It is recommended to consume a combination of dried fruit but also nuts with seeds, such as walnuts, almonds, pistachios, cashews, flax, sunflower or pumpkin to obtain the necessary proteins. For those who don’t eat meat it is important to include them in other vegetable and balanced protein sources such as a handful of flax seeds with legume soup or walnuts in breakfast. In order to get the right dose of energy, even to face the day.

Furthermore, soy and all its derivatives are also a rich source of protein, fiber and nutrients that can be consumed in a safe and healthy way. Thank you to its nutritional propertiessoy is a great addition to the diet.

For those who want to replace a slice of 100 gram turkey meat, for example, it is sufficient to opt for 100 grams of tofu. It is one of the derivatives of soy that ensures complete vegetable proteins along with all the essential amino acids and healthy fats.

Proteins, how to take them at the table: what is the right amount of protein for our body

Getting protein is very important for maintaining good health and nourishing your body. There are several ways to get the necessary protein, such as intake of protein-rich foodsthe use of protein-based dietary supplements and participation in physical activities.

If a food supplies at least 20% of its calories in the form of protein, then we can say that it is a high protein food. Let’s remember that proteins are essential to preserve the health of bones and muscles and to promote their recovery. I am essential in any diet, but above all important for those who constantly practice high intensity physical activity such as fitness, weight lifting and running. In fact, proteins help to develop muscles and speed up their recovery. But what is the right amount to take?

According to Italian recommendations, an adult should consume 0.9 grams of protein per day for every kilogram of body weight*. So if you weigh 70kg, your daily protein intake it should be about 63 grams. However, some research has shown that the need could be higher depending on the physical activity performed and the frequency with which it occurs. And therefore the amount of protein you need varies from person to person.