Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters and live updates.

PADUA – A new frontier in cancer treatment. An innovative system that will make therapies more effective has been developed by the project…

PADUA – A new frontier in cancer treatment. An innovative system that will make the therapies more effective has been developed since fire project, funded byInfnwhich saw the collaboration of the Institute for Microelectronics and Microsystems and the Institute of Superconductors for Innovative Materials and Devices of the CNR, and the Universities of Padua, Trento, Bologna, Federico II of Naples and Roma Tre.

The study: how the detector works

Researchers have developed a proton detector flexible and economical, proved to be very effective in the monitor the radiation dose. If future clinical trials are also successful, the dosimeter, made with organic material, will allow measure the amount of radiation in real time released on cancer cells by the proton beams used in radiotherapy maximizing the effect and reducing any unwanted effects.

In the case of rectal or prostate cancer, radiotherapy is commonly combined with chemotherapy. In proton therapy, a beam of protons is directed at the tumor to damage the DNA of the tumor cells so they can no longer replicate. The crucial point is the radiation dose control used which must be strong enough to destroy the tumor but not so strong as to damage nearby healthy organs. This is why it is essential to monitor the amount of protons administered in real time. And this is where the Fire proton detector comes into play, which has small dimensions and is very flexible.

The results of the study were published in the journal “Nature“. «All the elements that make up the device, organic semiconductors, polymers and electrical contacts, must remain stable over time and not degrade during irradiation, a very stringent requirement for many inorganic materials commonly used to make electronic devices – he explains Sara Maria Carturanprofessor at the University of Padua and Infn researcher, coordinator of the synthesis and development of the elastomeric scintillator at the Infn National Laboratories of Legnaro – The proposed detectors maintain their functionality unchanged under high-energy proton beams thanks to the use of organic/inorganic hybrid materials with chemical and physical characteristics that can be modified according to their use».

Read the full article

in Il Gazzettino