“If you expose yourself to blue light, evil comes.” These few words encapsulate the life of Francesca Granata, a young health researcher at the Milan Polyclinic affected by Erythropoietic Protoporphyria (EPP), a hereditary disease of heme metabolism caused by a bone marrow problem and characterized by the accumulation of protoporphyrin -IX in blood, erythrocytes and liver.

“A molecule called Eme flows in the blood and is essential for life, because it carries oxygen to all tissues. Eme – explains Granata to Dire – is assembled by an enzyme production chain, but in affected patients from EPP this chain gets jammed due to rare genetic defects that affect the enzymes themselves.Protoporphyrin-IX is thus formed, a photoreactive molecule that accumulates in the blood, liver and skin of patients: 5 minutes of exposure to light is enough blue to warn the first symptoms of discomfort. It is not an On-Off disease – the scholar remarks – it is a pathology from the accumulation of solar energy. I compare protoporphyrin-IX to the dynamo that loads energy and then reuses it, but in a toxic way because in the patient with erythropoietic protoporphyria the red light that is generated by the reaction only has the ability to burn the skin from within”.

It can take up to 20 years to arrive at the diagnosis of erythropoietic protoporphyria. “Since 2009 I have been working in the laboratory that treats porphyrias, of which there are 8 forms, and I deal with diagnostics and research. I diagnose patients with protoporphyria aged 20 to 40 – underlines Granata – people who have suffered for a lifetime. A patient told me even that she was diagnosed with the disease through a TV program on mysterious pathologies, while another recognized her symptoms because she stumbled upon my ted talk”. To get out of the physical and knowledge shadow that surrounds this condition, Francesca Granata has decided to study her illness and embark on a new adventure: today she will sign, together with five other patients, the statute of the ‘Vivi Porfiria’ association to protect the sick. “We want to disseminate and increase knowledge about these diseases in the face of new therapies such as those that use RNA interference, for acute hepatic porphyria”.

The aim of the new association is, therefore, to stimulate research in order to arrive earlier at diagnosis and therapy. “As a child I found myself in bed with swollen hands and split capillaries in my face. I felt a pain that prevented me from sleeping, eating, breathing or moving. I remained still, because even the contact with the sheets took my breath away. I could not find comfort not even in my mother’s arms, the heat of her body made me unwell. When the attack came, the reaction was very violent. As a child, I used to deal with pain, because children do not see the limit, they only feel pain that they can’t explain.”

The diagnosis came to her late, at 22, until then it was believed to be a problem of a psychosomatic nature: “It was understood that as a child I had a problem with exposure to the outdoors, but this pain had neither a name or surname. To understand what I was suffering from, I decided to study Biology in Milan and, after a period of commuting between Brescia and Milan with unsustainable train schedules, I moved to this city with unaffordable prices”. During his studies, his Biochemistry professor spoke of Porphyrias and from there the connection with the disease was easy: “In 2009 the diagnosis arrived, a watershed in my life, I finally had a certificate. Then in 2010 I learned of a cure that it prevented the phototoxic reaction. Its active ingredient is afamelanotide and it consists of an implant, a tablet, which is inserted through a cannula at the level of the hip. It is reabsorbed in the fat and guarantees coverage ranging from 40 to 60 days, but you must never let your guard down – he recommends – therapy avoids pain, but does not cure the disease”.

In Lombardy, four facilities are available which cover six months. “They are not enough – says the researcher – The clinical trial was studied on six implants to cover an entire calendar year, moreover the more you do, the more effective the drug becomes”. The researcher does not give up: “Since 2018 I have been active in an international association made up of scientists and patients suffering from Protoporphyria. We fight at European level for the protection of the drug. Patients suffering from this rare disease are few, in Italy there are 208 people but only 150 are taking the drug”. Treatment is the only weapon these people have to lead a normal life. “Often the symptoms are invisible to others, but the suffering is atrocious – the woman says – it starts with the burning, then comes the tingling, the swelling, the red hematomas on the skin and the cuts.

And skin burning is comparable to a burn from a hot oven or iron, it is intense and can occur on all photo-exposed parts of the body: the face, hands and points that cannot be covered by clothes or gadgets. The level of suffering varies based on the amount of blue light a person with Protoporphyria absorbs. It may happen that a patient remains locked up in the house for up to a week, in the dark, without moving for fear that the skin touches something. As an adult I learned not to expose myself to blue light for more than half an hour because otherwise the consequences on my body would be devastating”.

The patient with a rare disease soon learns not to exceed his pain limit, always looking for an alternative. “For me this alternative is to resist the sun by covering myself with gloves, long dresses and hats. As a teenager I was ashamed to use these ‘sun kits’, they are a bit out of date, but my biggest limit is not not going to the sea ​​or on vacation, is not being able to walk except by jumping from one shade to another”. And shadows are not all the same: “The one produced by clouds or trees is not good, the light filters and evil arrives.

The good shade is given by thick wooden or masonry walls”. In 2024 Francesca Granata will participate in the world congress on Protoporphyria in ‘Pamplona, ​​where she will present her research.

But Protoporphyria is one of the 8,000 rare diseases known worldwide. “It is a constantly growing number and a doctor cannot know them all – he concludes – for this reason it is necessary to strengthen networking and never minimize the symptoms of patients. Many diseases have invisible symptoms: endometriosis, fibromyalgia, pathologies that only lately they are beginning to be believed without making them fall back into psychosomatics. The message I am launching in this month of rare diseases is the need to protect and help research. If we do not increase trust in researchers, our country is destined to fall behind. In Italy there are there are thousands of researchers with a passion for their work, but without a secure perspective for their future career”.