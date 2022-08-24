Sony has long been rumored to launch a professional-grade controller for the PS5, and it finally showed up at the just unveiled Gamescom. This hand control, called DualSense Edge, has custom trigger button travel, blind zone settings, and the sensitivity of the joystick can be adjusted. Whether it is a first-person shooter or a racing game, players can have a more refreshing and more accurate experience. Manipulate.

Lots of customization options

In addition to enhancing the anti-slip grip of the handle, the DualSense Edge also has two function keys on the back, which are convenient for users to quickly switch among the 5 sets of customized profiles. DualSense Edge is equipped with three types of rocker caps, standard, high dome and low dome, which can be replaced by users according to their needs. The back case also has two choices of half dome and lever; and the two rocker components also use modular design , the user can replace it according to their needs and habits.

Listing arrangements yet to be announced

Sony provides a high-strength USB braided cable and a storage box for the DualSense Edge. The former can not only charge the hand control directly, but also charge the DualSense Edge through the USB-C port outside the box after the DualSense Edge is placed in the storage box. Sony said that information such as the release schedule of the DualSense Edge will be released in the next few months, and the price is not yet known.

Source: digitaltrends