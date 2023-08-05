Province of Foggia Invests in New School Gyms for Enhanced Education and Sports Opportunities

The Province of Foggia has announced its plans to construct four new school gyms in the region. The gyms, located in Pestalozzi in San Severo, Olivetti in Orta Nova, ‘Dante Alighieri’, and Pavoncelli in Cerignola, will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and built following sustainable and energy-efficient principles.

The tender for the construction of a gymnasium at the Olivetti institute in Orta Nova has been published by the Province of Foggia. The project, with a total financed amount of 1.8 million euros, aims to provide the high school with a dedicated sports facility to support its educational activities. The new gymnasium will be autonomous and self-sufficient, meeting the Coni standards for gymnastic activities. It will be designed with energy-saving features, utilizing renewable energy sources and incorporating cutting-edge equipment.

Similarly, the Pestalozzi institute in San Severo will also benefit from a new gymnasium. The project, with a total financed amount of 1,955,000 euros, aims to enhance the school’s sports offerings and provide students with a suitable environment for physical activities. The gymnasium will be built following nZEB building principles, prioritizing energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The ‘Dante Alighieri’ high school in Cerignola will also have a new gymnasium. The project, with a total financed amount of 1,955,000 euros, aims to provide the school with a dedicated sports facility to meet its growing educational and sporting needs. The gymnasium will be designed to be autonomous and self-sufficient, in compliance with current legislation and built with energy-efficient features.

Additionally, the ‘Iiss G. Pavoncelli’ high school in Cerignola will benefit from a new gymnasium as well. With a total financed amount of 1,650,000 euros, the project aims to improve the school’s sports facilities and create a suitable environment for physical activities. The gymnasium will be designed to accommodate the needs of the school’s student population and will prioritize energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The Province of Foggia is committed to providing its students with safe and innovative learning environments. The construction of these new gyms will not only enhance the schools’ sports offerings but also contribute to the overall well-being and development of the students. With state-of-the-art equipment, energy-saving features, and a focus on sustainability, these gyms will provide students with the best possible facilities to support their educational and sporting activities.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

