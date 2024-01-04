Provincial Council of Huesca Takes Decisive Step Towards Remodeling of Old Children’s Residence for Future Medical Degree

The Provincial Council of Huesca has announced plans to remodel the old Children’s Residence in the capital of Huesca in preparation for the implementation of a new full degree in Medicine. The initiative is set to begin in the 2024-2025 academic year.

The PP government team emphasized that this development fulfills a commitment made with the Government of Aragon, the University of Zaragoza, and the Huesca City Council. The project has secured 3 million euros of European funds from the previous PSOE government, and an additional one million euros of own funds will be added. The estimated cost for the complete rehabilitation is 7.5 million euros.

The Provincial Council has put out a tender for the drafting of the execution project and construction management, with a budget of 359,914 euros. Specific execution deadlines have been set, with the goal of having the complete project ready between May and June of this year. Construction is expected to begin in January 2025 and be completed within an estimated 18 months.

The renovated building will feature new classrooms, offices, and laboratories, as well as improvements to the deck and structure. Energy efficiency will also be a priority, with plans for almost zero consumption. The University of Zaragoza has already approved the modification of the study plan for the new degree, paving the way for its implementation in the near future.

