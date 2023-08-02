Provincial Council Unanimously Approves Budget for Reconstruction of Artusi High School Gymnasium in Forlimpopoli

Forlimpopoli’s Pellegrino Artusi high school gymnasium is set to undergo a long-awaited renovation and reconstruction project, thanks to a unanimous vote on the budget by the Provincial Council. The project, valued at 1.5 million euros, aims to restore the gymnasium to its former glory and make it usable for the 800 students who attend the institute.

The Provincial Council has acknowledged the need for this intervention, as the gymnasium has been out of commission since 2018. The lack of functional space has posed a significant challenge for the school, depriving students of the resources they need for physical education and extracurricular activities.

President of the Province, Enzo Lattuca, expressed his satisfaction with the decision. He emphasized the importance of this project and its impact on the local community. Lattuca stated, “The intervention on the gymnasium of the Artusi high school in Forlimpopoli is very close to our hearts because since 2018, the spaces cannot be used by the 800 students who attend the institute. We are doing our best to achieve the goal of returning the premises to school teaching.”

The funding for this project will come from various sources. The majority, equivalent to 1,032,000 euros, will be provided through the resources from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). This allocation demonstrates the government’s commitment to investing in educational infrastructure.

Furthermore, the Province will contribute an additional 318,000 euros towards the renovation works. The collaboration and financial assistance of the Municipality of Forlimpopoli are also pivotal to the success of this project, as they will co-participate with 150,000 euros.

The reconstruction of the Pellegrino Artusi high school gymnasium is eagerly anticipated by both students and the wider community. It symbolizes a significant step towards improving educational facilities and enhancing the overall learning experience in Forlimpopoli.

The project’s completion will not only provide a renewed space for physical activities but will also contribute to the overall well-being and development of the students. The reconstruction will ensure that the gymnasium meets modern standards and safety requirements, creating a conducive environment for students to engage in sports and extracurricular activities.

The Provincial Council’s unanimous vote on the budget for this project reflects the dedication and commitment of the local authorities to prioritize education and invest in the future of the students in Forlimpopoli. The renovation of the Pellegrino Artusi high school gymnasium marks an important milestone and a positive development for the community as a whole.

