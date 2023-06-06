Home » provisions in favor of celiac patients – Health
Health

provisions in favor of celiac patients – Health

provisions in favor of celiac patients – Health

June 5, 2023 – For some years now, the procurement process for gluten-free products at the expense of the Regional Health Service has been dematerialized and the paper celiac voucher recognized on a monthly basis has been replaced with a corresponding monthly value in electronic format. The voucher credit is therefore managed automatically and the procedure provides that every month the unused residual amount cannot be added to the next month’s payment.

Following the recent floods that have affected our area, in order to overcome the difficulties of finding gluten-free foods, also due to the fact that many distribution points have been affected and cannot guarantee the service, the Region has temporarily changed the procedure to favor of all celiac citizens of the Emilia-Romagna Region, arranging that any residual monthly credit is no longer zeroed, but is automatically credited back to the value of the voucher for the following month.

The provisions are in force from May and until the entire month of September, with the possible last crediting of the remainder on the month of October 2023.

Determination no. 12145/2023 – EMay 2023 flood emergency: urgent measures for the application of the NHS delivery path for gluten-free products in favor of celiac patients in the Emilia-Romagna Region

