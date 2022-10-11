Allow proximity medicine to take care of patients, especially chronic and frail patients, in close continuity with hospital services and the socio-health network through the use of innovative digital platforms, in line with Mission 6 of the NRP. This is the goal of the project “System for the digital management of the territory“Which will be presented on the occasion of Digital Health Summitscheduled in Milan from 13 to 15 October.

Designed by Engineeringleader in the digitization of business and public administration processes which, as partner of Aria SpA, supports the Lombardy Region towards the transition of new models of territorial assistance, the aim of the project – reads a note – is to create the first national model of proximity medicine in accordance with the provisions of the NRP. Through the use of new technologies and inspired by the ecosystem platform of Engineering ellipse, Sgdt will allow all the actors and structures characterizing the new paradigms of proximity medicine (such as, for example, community homes and territorial operating centers) to take care of patients, especially the chronic and the frail, in close continuity with hospital services and the socio-health network.

“The use of new technologies and innovative digital platforms must certainly be the basis of a new management model for social and health services – he says Ettore Fiore, head of the welfare services structure, Aria Spa -. We have therefore launched, together with the Lombardy Region, a cutting-edge proximity medicine project and chosen Engineering as a partner to implement an important digitalization of processes, which will allow our regional health system to be even more inclusive and ready to respond in an increasingly timely and efficient manner to the needs of citizens’ care “.

“The digital transformation of healthcare – he explains Dario Buttitta, General director public administration & healthcare di Engineering – must allow the structures and professionals of the health system to respond more efficiently to the patient’s care needs, improving the quality and timeliness of care. In Engineering we have expertise, technological skills and knowledge of the healthcare context to support this innovation. The proximity medicine project launched with the Lombardy Region will enable a new management model for social and health serviceswhich thanks to the use of the most innovative technologies will offer a system of care ever closer to people and perfectly integrated with hospital, territorial and telemedicine services ”.

To date – continues the note – after only five months from the start of its design, the ‘system for the digital management of the territory’ already guarantees the regional health system of Lombardy to be able to use some fundamental functions with which manage a patient’s care path in a totally digital waycarry out the preliminary assessment of needs, carry out an initial planning and monitoring of care activities, organizing them in the context of the proximity structures. The new system is inspired by the ellipse digital engine, Engineering’s ecosystem platform aimed at the total digitization of the health system. With a totally data-driven approach, ellipse realizes a real Digital Transformation of every area of ​​care, redesigning the organizational and operational methods through the most modern technologies.

During the Digital Health Summit – concludes the note – on 13 October, Engineering will also present the short film made together with the film production company Fidelio, which tells how the first objective of the new proximity medicine is to reach the person in his communityto favor not only the care but also the maintenance of health, orchestrating digital services and the support of professionals around it.