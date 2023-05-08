Pruning and caring for box trees | > – Guide

Status: 05/05/2023 4:12 p.m Whether as a hedge, bed border or cut into artistic shapes – boxwood cuts a fine figure. Tips for care, the right cut and help with illnesses.

With good care you can enjoy the boxwood for years. The ordinary boxwood (Buxus sempervirens) is usually very expensive because it only grows about ten centimeters a year and therefore has to be brought forward and cared for for a long time. If you have a bit of patience, the plant can be easily propagated by cuttings.

Location, care and the right fertilizer for box trees

Boxwood prefers to grow in humus-rich, loose soil Garden soil, but it also thrives well in other soils. Regular fertilizing with organic material such as horn shavings, blood meal or compost improves the soil, provides the box with sufficient nutrients and ensures healthy growth. There are also special boxwood fertilizers for the irrigation water on the market. Depot fertilizer is practical: the pellets ensure an even release of nutrients over a period of six months. Then you only have to fertilize twice a year, in spring and late summer.

If white edges or a pale color form, this indicates a lack of lime or nutrients. Once the box has grown, it is easy to care for and only needs additional watering on very dry summer days. Like all evergreen plants, it also needs water in dry winters. The plant feels most comfortable in semi-shade.

Pruning box trees properly

Boxwood can be pruned from March to September, with two main pruning phases: the fine cut and the rough cut. Pruning should be done roughly in the spring, when the box is not yet producing new shoots, i.e. in March and April. This is how he gets the shape he should have in the summer. Fine cutting takes place from May to September. When the boxwood sprout, cut off about two-thirds of the fresh shoots so that the plant retains its shape.

Templates help with shape cutting

If you don’t want to rely solely on your sense of proportion when cutting to shape, the specialist trade offers lattice shape sets in different sizes. These shapes are made of weatherproof wire mesh and enclose the boxwood. They can be fixed and all shoots that protrude from the trellis can simply be cut off. An inexpensive alternative is a cardboard template, which can be made from an old cardboard box, for example.

Use sharp tool for cutting

Box should only be cut with sharp tools. As soon as the leaves are crushed or torn open by blunt blades, mushrooms have an easy time. For this reason, the plant should not be pruned in the rain. He can get sunburned in the blazing sun.

Dieback of shoots on boxwood: What to do about the fungus?

Over- and under-fertilization, sun burns or soil that is too acidic make the boxwood susceptible to diseases and pests, especially fungi. If the boxwood has dry, brown to black spots and loses many leaves within a very short time, it has probably been infected with the aggressive fungus Cylindrocladium buxicola. This disease is known as boxwood dieback.

If a box tree is infested, the entire plant and the fallen leaves must be destroyed – in the residual waste, by incineration or professional composting.

Infestation by the box tree moth

The box tree moth has been spreading in our latitudes for several years. The butterfly caterpillar originally comes from Asia. Eaten leaves and webs are a sign of infestation. Particularly insidious: The caterpillars sit inside the plant and eat themselves from the inside out, so that the infestation is often not noticed until late.

Further information When box trees become bare from the inside, the caterpillars of the box tree moth were usually at work. What helps? more

Anyone who discovers the box tree moth in time can try to collect it. If the infestation is more severe, severe pruning and the use of biological preparations to combat it are recommended.

Plant box trees in a pot

If you want to transplant a box from the garden into a pot, you have to consider: the larger and older the tree is, the lower the chances that it will grow well again. In any case, it should be dug up very widely and placed in the pot just as generously. The many innumerable small roots that a box tree has are responsible for the water absorption of the tree and should be preserved as completely as possible. It is best to choose a cool and damp day for transplanting and water the boxwood sufficiently in the bucket for the first few days so that it can grow well.

Boxwoods are poisonous

Boxwoods are highly poisonous. In particular, the alkaloid buxin contained in the bark and leaves can lead to vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of paralysis in sensitive people and animals. If you have injured your hands, you should wear gloves when handling box plants, as inflammation from boxwood can worsen.

Further information Boxwoods are popular but relatively expensive. The evergreen plants can be propagated with cuttings. more Box trees are very popular, but are often affected by diseases. But there are decorative and easy-care substitutes. more