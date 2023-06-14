Pruning and caring for columbines outdoors for more blooms

Most gardeners enjoy colorful and lush flowers outdoors. Columbine (Aquilegia) is a lush and easy to care for flower that blooms from spring to early summer and will add a gorgeous bloom to a garden. There are not many maintenance procedures required for the plant and pruning is one of the important steps if you want to enjoy a healthy plant for a long time. You will need to prune the columbine in order for the flower to thrive and there are a few pointers to keep in mind to ensure you do this correctly. Continue reading!

What you should know about Columbine

Columbine is a perennial flower that blooms in spring and can die back to the ground during dormancy. There are more than 70 columbine species, and some native columbines grow wild in mountainous areas, along streams, and in forests. The flower’s unique shape is well-equipped to attract long-tongued nectar seekers.

Why should one prune columbine

Regular pruning will keep the columbine looking tidier and improve air circulation around the plant. If air circulation is not good, the flower can become susceptible to powdery mildew and fungal diseases. Powdery mildew spreads when water sprays off infected leaves of a plant. If your plant gets sick with powdery mildew, you need to remove the affected foliage and stems.

With healthy plants, you can cut back columbines after flowering. If you cut back immediately after flowering, you can curb heavy self-seeding. By removing the flower heads of the columbine, the established plants can save energy. If you wish to self-seed, leave the flower heads until fall. The pruning also helps to extend the columbine flowering period. A newly planted columbine may not tolerate heavy pruning early in the season.

When to prune the columbine

As previously mentioned, it is best to prune columbines after flowering. When you prune a faded columbine, you help the plant look good. If you prune after the first bloom, you encourage new blooms and so you can enjoy the flowering splendor of the columbine for longer.

How to cut columbine

Before you start pruning, clean your pruning tools with a cloth soaked in rubbing alcohol. This will prevent the spread of plant diseases. Use sharp hand scissors.

Remove the faded flowers from the plant. The columbine sprouts new seedlings in unexpected places.

After flowering, cut off the flower stalks to keep the plant in order. Cut the stems to within 5 cm of the ground. The plant will have just enough top growth to avoid damaging the crown over the winter.

Cut off thicker shoots at an angle so that rainwater can run off easily.

If you want to regrow the columbine after flowering, prune the entire plant back by about one-third to one-half its height. This will encourage new leaves to grow at the base of the plant and create a fresh pile of leaves that should last all summer.

Be sure to mark the location of the plants so they are not disturbed or accidentally dug up during the dormant period.

The most popular columbine varieties for your garden

Among the more than 70 columbine species, these are the most popular:

Corbett: This variety has pale yellow flowers; resistant to leaf miners. It is a dwarf variety that grows to a height of 1 to 1.5 m.

Red Columbine (Aquilegia canadensis): The flower produces pale pink to crimson and pink/yellow flowers that point upwards.

William Guinness’ European Columbine (A. vulgaris): The plant has stunning deep purple petals with white sepals and grows bushy. The height is up to 75 cm’

Little Lanterns’: These flowers have red and yellow bell-shaped blooms and are also resistant to leaf miners. They only get about 25 cm high.

The Swan series includes two-toned, medium-sized 55cm hybrids that are excellent for cutting when half open.

Swan Pink and Yellow’: The flower has soft pink outer petals with pastel yellow inner petals.

‘Swan Red and White’: This variety produces red outer petals with white inner petals.

Care tips for the colorful flower