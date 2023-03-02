Status: 03/02/2023 10:52 a.m In order for oleander to bloom in all its glory in summer, it needs an annual pruning in early spring. But cutting the Mediterranean plant can also be worthwhile in autumn.

In this country, oleanders are often planted in tubs. It tolerates pruning very well and can be pruned at different times of the year. For a healthy, dense growth and numerous flowers, however, regular pruning in spring is recommended. Always wear gloves when cutting. Oleander is poisonous, and its sap in particular can cause skin irritation.

Cut back in spring for dense growth

Young plants are extremely floriferous in the first few years and therefore do not need to be cut back. With older oleander bushes, on the other hand, you should always shorten old branches by a third to a length of around 15 to 20 centimeters in early spring (March). Always start with the secateurs directly above a leaf or a group of leaves. The plant will sprout again in these places, but will not flower again until the following year, since oleanders primarily flower on one-year-old wood. Also remove diseased or inward growing branches. Be careful with younger shoots: so that they flower in the same year, only cut back to the first bud.

Autumn pruning: preparation for winter quarters

As an alternative to a cut in spring, an autumn pruning is particularly suitable for oleander bushes that have grown too large, in order to prepare them for winter quarters in a space-saving way. Thin out diseased, crooked or hanging shoots and remove no more than a third of all branches. It is important not to cut off the inflorescences, as these have already created the buds for the next summer.

Radical rejuvenation pruning in spring or autumn

If an oleander bush is diseased, bald or infested with pests, it should be radically rejuvenated either in March or in autumn (before hibernation). In this case, all shoots are cut off to a length of ten to 30 centimeters. The plant will then sprout vigorously again and will bloom all the more magnificently next year.

Propagating oleanders by cuttings

There are different ways to propagate an oleander. If you have already cut branches off in spring, they can be used wonderfully as cuttings are used. Annual and biennial side shoots without flowers, which are about 20 centimeters long, are particularly suitable for this. Ensure a straight cut and remove the lower leaves of the cutting. Place in a glass of water or straight into it set potting soil. A warm and bright location without drafts is required for root formation.

