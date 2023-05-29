Pruning, planting and caring for peonies > – Guide – Garden

Status: 05/24/2023 11:27 am Peonies bloom in early summer and delight with lush and fragrant flowers that also look great in the vase. What care does the hardy perennial require? How and when is it cut?

Peonies, as the botanical name of the peony is, are very popular because of their extraordinary variety of flowers, among other things. Botanically, however, they do not belong to the roses, but to the buttercup family. Since the flowers of many peony varieties resemble those of roses and the flowering period is around Pentecost, the plant got its name.

Perennial and Shrub Peonies: What’s the Difference?

There are two distinct groups: perennial and shrub peonies. The main difference is that the above-ground parts of the perennial peony retreat completely into the ground in winter, while the shrub peony – like other shrubs – loses its leaves. Shrub peonies can also grow much taller.

Perennial peonies need a sunny location

Perennial peonies grow bushy and are about 60 to 100 centimeters high, depending on the variety. They prefer a sunny location and medium-heavy, humus-rich loamy soil that retains a certain amount of moisture even in dry phases.

Cut peonies

Like all perennials, the aerial parts of peonies wilt in the fall and gradually die. Leftover stems can be cut down to ground level in spring, they are a natural frost protector.

On the other hand, dried flowers should be cut off in summer above a well-developed pair of leaves. This prevents the plant from forming seeds and it puts its power into the roots, the rhizomes. The flowering will be lush in the coming year.

When are peonies fertilized?

In early spring, when the peonies sprout, they should be fertilized. Compost or other soil is best suited for this organic fertilizer such as horn shavings. Work the fertilizer carefully and not too deeply into the soil so that the roots are not injured. After flowering, when the plant slowly retreats into the ground, peonies can be supplied with some fertilizer again.

Don’t plant peonies too deep

The best time to plant peonies is in late summer and fall. This gives them enough time to form new roots. The flower buds should be fully formed by mid-May. For plants that are still far behind, it could be because they have been planted too deep. With peonies, the rootstock should only be three to four centimeters below the ground, otherwise they will not grow optimally. In addition, the peonies should not be moved if possible. They only grow and develop well if they remain in the same location for several years.

Three to four years after planting, you can cut off flowers for a bouquet for the first time. The time for this has come when the flowers that are still closed show color and give way a little under slight pressure. As a rule of thumb, a maximum of one third of all stems should be cut off from a plant. The peony needs the remaining leaf mass for photosynthesis. If you cut too much, you will only get a few flowers in the following year.

What to do if the flowers don’t open?

To keep the flowers in the vase fresh for a long time, two to three leaves should remain on the stem. With a sharp knife, make a long, diagonal cut at the end of the stem. If the peony isn’t blooming, it could be because sugar sap has built up on the flower. A simple trick can remedy this: Add a splash of washing-up liquid to the water, dip the bud in and stir gently. Then the sugar layer dissolves and the flower opens.

Propagate older peonies by dividing

Compared to other perennials that should be divided after a few years, peonies do not need this “makeover”. However, it is possible to divide older peonies for propagation. At the end of July, beginning of August, when the flowering has already passed for some time, it can be started.

When it comes to technique, it depends on the species: After carefully digging up precious peonies, remove at least two strongly developed (usually red-colored) eyes and a strong, undamaged root bulb. Farmer’s peonies have many “sleeping” eyes; in principle, they can sprout again from any strong piece of root. From the separated and newly planted parts of the plant, the new plant forms in the following year, from which a stately peony gradually develops.

Peony Varieties: Many colors and great fragrance





Peonies are very diverse, there are countless varieties. “Festiva Maxima”, for example, is more than 150 years old, but still extremely attractive. It is almost 80 centimeters high, has fist-sized, white and wonderfully fragrant double flowers. If you prefer pink to white, you should take a look at the “Sarah Bernhardt” variety. Its flowers also have a silvery shimmer and also smell incredibly intense and pleasant.

