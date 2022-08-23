Home Health PS VR2 Confirmed For Early 2023 Release, Pricing To Be Announced | 4Gamers
SIE announced on its official Twitter today that PlayStation VR2, a virtual reality device used with PS5, will be released in early 2023.

PS VR2 retains the position of the first-generation adjustable simple headband, adjustable eyecup and stereo headphone jack, while adding new features such as a lens adjustment dial, emphasizing a thinner design to reduce overall weight slightly. PS VR2 also supports 4K HDR, as well as the new PlayStation VR2 Sense technology feature, and a more intuitive controller.

Aside from the fact that the PS5 is still out of stock in many countries, it is a pity that the PS VR2 still uses a wired connection. Whether it can attract consumers with more interesting games and whether it can offer an attractive price will depend on the release after SIE. .

