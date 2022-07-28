Home Health PS5 beta update brings 1440p support – – Gamereactor
PS5 beta update brings 1440p support – – Gamereactor

PS5 beta update brings 1440p support – – Gamereactor

Sony has revealed that it has started testing 1440p support on the PlayStation 5. As part of an update available to consumers with beta access to the console software update, this will allow consumers to set the resolution to 1440p when connected to a supported monitor/TV, meaning the console should be able to Display the game at native resolution, and also take advantage of improved antialiasing and supersampling when playing at reduced resolutions.

The beta update also adds game lists for users to view, which will allow people to better organize their game library by creating up to 15 separate game lists, each of which can hold 100 games – if you There are so many titles to sort.

As for what the beta patch will also offer; there will be a way to compare stereo and 3D audio, as well as easier access to ongoing activities, the option to share screens, joinable game notifications and sending stickers and voice in Game Base function of the message.

There’s no mention of when the update will roll out to all PS5 consoles.

