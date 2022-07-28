Home Health PS5 releases new firmware beta, finally supports 2K screen and folder function | 4Gamers
PS5 releases new firmware beta, finally supports 2K screen and folder function | 4Gamers

PS5 releases new firmware beta, finally supports 2K screen and folder function | 4Gamers

For some gamers using 2K resolution (1440p) computer monitors to play PS5, the update has finally arrived.

It has been discovered in the beta firmware released by SIE today (28), and it supports 1440P resolution. PS5 has only supported 1080P (Full HD) and 2160P (4K) since its launch, which has made many users using PC screens. Players are dissatisfied.

In addition, the new function of this beta firmware is to add a new folder. In the “Your Favorites” option of the game library, players can now choose “Create a game list”. You can create up to 15 lists, each containing 100 games, including disc, digital and streaming games.

In addition to the above two main functions, some other functions have also been added, such as players can compare the difference between 3D sound and stereo in the system, and players can request members of the same party to watch live, or It is a game to join members of the same party, etc.

SIE has not disclosed when the new firmware will be installed, but according to past practice, players should not wait too long.

