Pseudoephedrine: The Health Risks of Cold Medicines and Sprays

France Warns of Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke with Cold Medicine

The French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) has issued a warning about the use of pseudoephedrine, an ingredient commonly found in cold medicine. According to the ANSM, there is a risk that pseudoephedrine can cause heart attacks and strokes. This alert comes as colds are very common during the winter season, and many people use over-the-counter medications to relieve symptoms.

The ANSM has stated that the risk of pseudoephedrine causing serious cardiovascular events or substance abuse is low, but it is still a cause for concern. While there have been previous warnings about the effects of pseudoephedrine on blood pressure, the ANSM’s warning is specifically related to the risk of myocardial infarction and stroke.

As a result of this warning, several medical organizations and healthcare professionals in France are recommending against the use of products containing pseudoephedrine. The Faculty of General Medicine, the National Council of Professional Otolaryngologists, the National Order of Pharmacists, and community pharmacist unions have all advised against using these drugs due to the potential risks.

The danger level of pseudoephedrine is under surveillance, and it is considered dangerous only in certain cases. The concern is primarily for individuals with heart problems or those who may abuse the medication. According to medical literature and pharmacovigilance databases, the use of pseudoephedrine is not recommended due to its potential to cause reversible cerebral vasoconstriction syndromes and posterior reversible encephalopathy syndromes.

Antonio Rebuzzi, a professor of Cardiology at the Catholic University of Rome, has confirmed the concerns raised by France and Europe. He stated that pseudoephedrine can increase blood pressure, leading to an elevated risk of heart attack in susceptible individuals. Additionally, excessive use of the medication can increase the risk of chronic rhinitis.

In light of these warnings, experts are advising heart patients and individuals with underlying cardiovascular conditions to avoid using medications containing pseudoephedrine. The alert from France has raised concerns about the safety of cold medicines, particularly as the winter season approaches.

It is important for individuals to be aware of the potential risks associated with cold medications, and to consult with a healthcare professional before using any new medications for cold relief. The safety of these products should be a top priority, especially for those with preexisting health conditions.

Share this: Facebook

X

