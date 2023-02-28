PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi is under investigation in France on charges of kidnapping and torture. As reported by the French media, in fact, on Monday the three investigating judges were appointed in Paris who will examine the accusations made by the French-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane against the number one of the Parisian club. From his account of him it is clear that he would have been tortured in Qatar in 2020, as he was in possession of documents that could have compromised the position of Al Khelaifi.

The indictment claims that the issue is related to the allocation of the 2022 World Cup but also to the TV rights for the Middle East of the next two World Cup tournaments. With regard to events directly related to these latter aspects, however, Al Khelaifi has already been investigated and acquitted.

Benabderrahmane’s lawyers, Maïtres Romain Ruiz and Gabriel Vejnar, said they were “very satisfied” with the news after spending months trying to bring the case to the attention of French justice.