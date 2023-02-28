Home Health PSG, Al Khelaifi in trouble: investigated in France for kidnapping and torture
Health

PSG, Al Khelaifi in trouble: investigated in France for kidnapping and torture

by admin
PSG

 Il presidente dei francesi deve difendersi dalle accuse di un lobbista franco-algerino


PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi is under investigation in France on charges of kidnapping and torture. As reported by the French media, in fact, on Monday the three investigating judges were appointed in Paris who will examine the accusations made by the French-Algerian lobbyist Tayeb Benabderrahmane against the number one of the Parisian club. From his account of him it is clear that he would have been tortured in Qatar in 2020, as he was in possession of documents that could have compromised the position of Al Khelaifi.

The indictment claims that the issue is related to the allocation of the 2022 World Cup but also to the TV rights for the Middle East of the next two World Cup tournaments. With regard to events directly related to these latter aspects, however, Al Khelaifi has already been investigated and acquitted.

Benabderrahmane’s lawyers, Maïtres Romain Ruiz and Gabriel Vejnar, said they were “very satisfied” with the news after spending months trying to bring the case to the attention of French justice.

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_sportmediaset/calcio” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”sportmediaset.mediaset.it_calcio_calcioestero_psg-al-khelaifi-rapimento-tortura_61669382-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.sportmediaset.mediaset.it”,”calcio”,”calcioestero”,”psg-al-khelaifi-rapimento-tortura_61669382-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“calcio”,”calcio-estero”,”amp”] }}”>

See also  Orgasm, the pleasure that is (also) good for health

You may also like

Does wholemeal pasta make you lose weight? Here’s...

Crohn’s disease, ok Ema to oral therapy ‘once...

Four out of 5 Italians do not distinguish...

My child is 14, should I get the...

here’s which one. The study in Nature

Juventus-Turin, the probable formations and where to watch...

Sweeteners: what are the risks and benefits?

Fazio-Gallina: a new protocol for the long covid...

discovery of a new molecule for early treatment

Are lentils laxatives? Here is the truth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy