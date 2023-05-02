Psg-Messi, it’s over: suspended for the trip to Arabia! And in France sure: ‘It does not renew’ | First page

What promises to be the coup de grace to the story between has arrived in the evening Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain: the club from the French capital, according to the authoritative source RMC Sport, would have decided to exclude the flea from the invitations of Christophe Galtier for two weeks following the his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia.

Messi’s umpteenth whim sends PSG into a rage: the return to Barcelona is getting closer and closer

WHICH RACES WILL YOU SKIP – The Argentine will therefore miss PSG’s next two games, a Troyes this Sunday, and against l’Ajaccio Saturday 13 May. No big match, but also no desire to let the Rosario phenomenon get away with it, further and further away from the Parc des Princes and eager to return to his Barcelona. Or, if that were too complicated, to reunite in the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo by embracing the millions of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabiathe very destination of his forbidden excursion.

BREAK – The news agency AFP came out with a confirmation of the disciplinary sanction directly from sources inside the club, while The team give already certain that the contract of the captain of Argentina world champion will not be renewed. A two-year period without the hoped-for glory for Pulga and for the Paris fans, who hoped it was the right time to lift the much coveted Champions League.