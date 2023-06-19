Home » PSG, Sergio Rico is out of the coma. The wife: “We see the light”
PSG, Sergio Rico is out of the coma. The wife: “We see the light”

THE GOOD NEWS

The unfortunate goalkeeper has been hospitalized since May 28 after a fall on horseback

Jun 19, 2023

After days of anguish, good news finally arrives from Spain on the conditions of Sergio Ricohospitalized in Seville since May 28 after being trampled by a horse during a pilgrimage. The unfortunate PSG goalkeeper has come out of a coma, he is said to be conscious and has even started communicating with his family by gestures. Intercepted as he left the hospital, his wife Alba Silva confirmed the good news to the journalists present: “We’re still there, we’re taking small steps forward and we’re starting to see the light. Slowly, we need a lot of patience”.

Sergio Rico’s partner thanked all the doctors and nurses who are treating the goalkeeper: “I have to thank the hospital and the health personnel who are behaving in an incredible way not only with Sergio but with all the patients and, really, thank you to them and thanks to God, to all those who have sent us a lot of strength, we are moving forward. I am much more confident”.

